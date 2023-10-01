On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 1, 2023 12:48 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 4 8 65 53 35
Orlando City 15 7 9 54 49 37
New England 14 6 10 52 51 37
Philadelphia 14 8 9 51 53 37
Columbus 14 9 8 50 62 43
Atlanta 13 8 10 49 61 47
Nashville 12 9 9 45 36 28
New York City FC 8 10 14 38 34 37
CF Montréal 11 16 4 37 30 48
D.C. United 9 13 10 37 43 46
Chicago 9 12 10 37 35 47
New York 8 13 10 34 30 38
Inter Miami CF 9 15 6 33 38 46
Charlotte FC 7 11 12 33 37 50
Toronto FC 4 17 10 22 26 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 17 10 5 56 62 40
Seattle 12 9 10 46 37 31
Los Angeles FC 12 9 9 45 44 34
Houston 12 11 8 44 42 35
Real Salt Lake 12 11 7 43 42 45
Vancouver 11 10 10 43 51 47
Portland 11 11 10 43 44 51
San Jose 10 10 12 42 37 41
FC Dallas 10 10 11 41 35 34
Sporting Kansas City 10 14 8 38 42 48
Minnesota United 9 11 11 38 39 41
Austin FC 9 14 8 35 43 50
LA Galaxy 8 11 11 35 45 54
Colorado 5 15 11 26 24 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 23

Atlanta 4, CF Montréal 1

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

Cincinnati 3, Charlotte FC 0

New York 5, D.C. United 3

Los Angeles FC 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

New England 2, Chicago 2, tie

Columbus 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Houston 1

Saint Louis City SC 2, Minnesota 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Vancouver 1

        Read more: Sports News

Portland 3, Colorado 2

Nashville 1, San Jose 1, tie

Sunday, September 24

New York City FC 3, Toronto FC 0

Miami 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Monday, September 25

LA Galaxy 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Colorado 2, tie

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Chicago 1, New York 0

Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 0

Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|7 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories