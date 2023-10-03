All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 19 4 8 65 53 35 Orlando City 15 7 9 54 49 37 New England 14 6 10 52 51 37 Philadelphia 14 8 9 51 53 37 Columbus 14 9 8 50 62 43 Atlanta 13 8 10 49 61 47 Nashville 12 9 9 45 36 28 New York City FC 8 10 14 38 34 37 CF Montréal 11 16 4 37 30 48 D.C. United 9 13 10 37 43 46 Chicago 9 12 10 37 35 47 New York 8 13 10 34 30 38 Inter Miami CF 9 15 6 33 38 46 Charlotte FC 7 11 12 33 37 50 Toronto FC 4 17 10 22 26 51

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Saint Louis City SC 17 10 5 56 62 40 Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 43 45 Seattle 12 9 10 46 37 31 Los Angeles FC 12 10 9 45 44 35 Houston 12 11 8 44 42 35 Vancouver 11 10 10 43 51 47 Portland 11 11 10 43 44 51 San Jose 10 10 12 42 37 41 FC Dallas 10 10 11 41 35 34 Sporting Kansas City 10 14 8 38 42 48 Minnesota United 9 11 11 38 39 41 Austin FC 9 14 8 35 43 50 LA Galaxy 8 11 11 35 45 54 Colorado 5 15 11 26 24 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Monday, September 25

LA Galaxy 3, Austin FC 3, tie

Wednesday, September 27

FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 1, tie

Vancouver 2, Colorado 2, tie

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Chicago 1, New York 0

Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 0

Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, October 4

Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 7

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

