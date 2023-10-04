All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|19
|4
|8
|65
|53
|35
|Orlando City
|15
|7
|9
|54
|49
|37
|New England
|14
|6
|10
|52
|51
|37
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|9
|51
|53
|37
|Columbus
|14
|9
|8
|50
|62
|43
|Atlanta
|13
|8
|10
|49
|61
|47
|Nashville
|12
|9
|9
|45
|36
|28
|New York City FC
|8
|10
|14
|38
|34
|37
|CF Montréal
|11
|16
|4
|37
|30
|48
|D.C. United
|9
|13
|10
|37
|43
|46
|Chicago
|9
|12
|10
|37
|35
|47
|New York
|8
|13
|10
|34
|30
|38
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|15
|6
|33
|38
|46
|Charlotte FC
|7
|11
|12
|33
|37
|50
|Toronto FC
|4
|17
|10
|22
|26
|51
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|17
|10
|5
|56
|62
|40
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|7
|46
|43
|45
|Seattle
|12
|9
|10
|46
|37
|31
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|10
|9
|45
|44
|35
|Houston
|12
|11
|8
|44
|42
|35
|Vancouver
|11
|10
|10
|43
|51
|47
|Portland
|11
|11
|10
|43
|44
|51
|San Jose
|10
|10
|12
|42
|37
|41
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|11
|41
|35
|34
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|14
|8
|38
|42
|48
|Minnesota United
|9
|11
|11
|38
|39
|41
|Austin FC
|9
|14
|8
|35
|43
|50
|LA Galaxy
|8
|11
|11
|35
|45
|54
|Colorado
|5
|15
|11
|26
|24
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Colorado 2, tie
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie
New England 2, Charlotte FC 1
Chicago 1, New York 0
Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0
Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie
San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie
Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie
D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Wednesday, October 4
Toronto FC at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 7
Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
