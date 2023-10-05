All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|19
|5
|8
|65
|54
|37
|Orlando City
|16
|7
|9
|57
|50
|37
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|9
|54
|56
|39
|Columbus
|15
|9
|8
|53
|64
|44
|New England
|14
|7
|10
|52
|52
|39
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|10
|49
|63
|50
|Nashville
|12
|10
|9
|45
|36
|29
|Chicago
|10
|12
|10
|40
|39
|48
|CF Montréal
|11
|16
|5
|38
|31
|49
|New York City FC
|8
|10
|14
|38
|34
|37
|D.C. United
|9
|14
|10
|37
|43
|49
|New York
|9
|13
|10
|37
|32
|39
|Charlotte FC
|8
|11
|12
|36
|40
|50
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|16
|6
|33
|39
|50
|Toronto FC
|4
|18
|10
|22
|26
|54
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|17
|11
|5
|56
|62
|43
|Seattle
|13
|9
|10
|49
|39
|32
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|10
|9
|48
|49
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|7
|46
|43
|45
|Vancouver
|12
|10
|10
|46
|54
|47
|Houston
|12
|11
|9
|45
|43
|36
|Portland
|11
|11
|10
|43
|44
|51
|San Jose
|10
|10
|12
|42
|37
|41
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|11
|41
|35
|34
|Austin FC
|10
|14
|8
|38
|46
|50
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|14
|8
|38
|42
|48
|Minnesota United
|9
|12
|11
|38
|40
|46
|LA Galaxy
|8
|12
|11
|35
|46
|56
|Colorado
|5
|15
|11
|26
|24
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 27
FC Dallas 1, Philadelphia 1, tie
Vancouver 2, Colorado 2, tie
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie
New England 2, Charlotte FC 1
Chicago 1, New York 0
Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0
Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie
San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie
Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie
D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Wednesday, October 4
Charlotte FC 3, Toronto FC 0
New York 2, Cincinnati 1
Houston 1, CF Montréal 1, tie
Columbus 2, New England 1
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2
Austin FC 3, D.C. United 0
Chicago 4, Miami 1
Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.
Orlando City 1, Nashville 0
Los Angeles FC 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
Vancouver 3, Saint Louis City SC 0
Saturday, October 7
Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
