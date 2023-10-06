All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|19
|5
|8
|65
|54
|37
|Orlando City
|16
|7
|9
|57
|50
|37
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|9
|54
|56
|39
|Columbus
|15
|9
|8
|53
|64
|44
|New England
|14
|7
|10
|52
|52
|39
|Atlanta
|13
|9
|10
|49
|63
|50
|Nashville
|12
|10
|9
|45
|36
|29
|Chicago
|10
|12
|10
|40
|39
|48
|CF Montréal
|11
|16
|5
|38
|31
|49
|New York City FC
|8
|10
|14
|38
|34
|37
|D.C. United
|9
|14
|10
|37
|43
|49
|New York
|9
|13
|10
|37
|32
|39
|Charlotte FC
|8
|11
|12
|36
|40
|50
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|16
|6
|33
|39
|50
|Toronto FC
|4
|18
|10
|22
|26
|54
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Saint Louis City SC
|17
|11
|5
|56
|62
|43
|Seattle
|13
|9
|10
|49
|39
|32
|Los Angeles FC
|13
|10
|9
|48
|49
|36
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|11
|7
|46
|43
|45
|Vancouver
|12
|10
|10
|46
|54
|47
|Houston
|12
|11
|9
|45
|43
|36
|Portland
|11
|11
|10
|43
|44
|51
|San Jose
|10
|10
|12
|42
|37
|41
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|11
|41
|35
|34
|Austin FC
|10
|14
|8
|38
|46
|50
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|14
|8
|38
|42
|48
|Minnesota United
|9
|12
|11
|38
|40
|46
|LA Galaxy
|8
|12
|11
|35
|46
|56
|Colorado
|5
|15
|11
|26
|24
|47
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, September 30
Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie
New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie
New England 2, Charlotte FC 1
Chicago 1, New York 0
Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0
Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2
FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie
San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie
Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1, Austin FC 0
Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie
D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie
Sunday, October 1
Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Wednesday, October 4
Charlotte FC 3, Toronto FC 0
New York 2, Cincinnati 1
Houston 1, CF Montréal 1, tie
Columbus 2, New England 1
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2
Austin FC 3, D.C. United 0
Chicago 4, Miami 1
Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.
Orlando City 1, Nashville 0
Los Angeles FC 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
Vancouver 3, Saint Louis City SC 0
Saturday, October 7
Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 14
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
