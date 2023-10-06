On Air: FEDTalk
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 10:04 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 19 5 8 65 54 37
Orlando City 16 7 9 57 50 37
Philadelphia 15 8 9 54 56 39
Columbus 15 9 8 53 64 44
New England 14 7 10 52 52 39
Atlanta 13 9 10 49 63 50
Nashville 12 10 9 45 36 29
Chicago 10 12 10 40 39 48
CF Montréal 11 16 5 38 31 49
New York City FC 8 10 14 38 34 37
D.C. United 9 14 10 37 43 49
New York 9 13 10 37 32 39
Charlotte FC 8 11 12 36 40 50
Inter Miami CF 9 16 6 33 39 50
Toronto FC 4 18 10 22 26 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 17 11 5 56 62 43
Seattle 13 9 10 49 39 32
Los Angeles FC 13 10 9 48 49 36
Real Salt Lake 13 11 7 46 43 45
Vancouver 12 10 10 46 54 47
Houston 12 11 9 45 43 36
Portland 11 11 10 43 44 51
San Jose 10 10 12 42 37 41
FC Dallas 10 10 11 41 35 34
Austin FC 10 14 8 38 46 50
Sporting Kansas City 10 14 8 38 42 48
Minnesota United 9 12 11 38 40 46
LA Galaxy 8 12 11 35 46 56
Colorado 5 15 11 26 24 47

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 30

Philadelphia 1, Columbus 1, tie

New York City FC 1, Miami 1, tie

New England 2, Charlotte FC 1

Chicago 1, New York 0

Orlando City 3, CF Montréal 0

Cincinnati 3, Toronto FC 2

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

San Jose 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Seattle 0, Nashville 0, tie

Saint Louis City SC 4, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Austin FC 0

Portland 3, LA Galaxy 3, tie

D.C. United 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, October 4

Charlotte FC 3, Toronto FC 0

New York 2, Cincinnati 1

Houston 1, CF Montréal 1, tie

Columbus 2, New England 1

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 0

Chicago 4, Miami 1

Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.

Orlando City 1, Nashville 0

Los Angeles FC 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Vancouver 3, Saint Louis City SC 0

Saturday, October 7

Columbus at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories