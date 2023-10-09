On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 9, 2023 10:06 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 20 5 8 68 55 37
x-Orlando City 17 7 9 60 53 39
x-Philadelphia 15 8 10 55 56 39
x-Columbus 15 9 9 54 65 45
x-New England 14 8 10 52 54 42
x-Atlanta 13 9 11 50 64 51
x-Nashville 12 10 10 46 36 29
CF Montréal 12 16 5 41 35 50
D.C. United 10 14 10 40 45 49
New York 10 13 10 40 35 39
Chicago 10 13 10 40 39 50
Charlotte FC 9 11 12 39 42 50
New York City FC 8 11 14 38 34 39
Inter Miami CF 9 17 6 33 39 51
Toronto FC 4 19 10 22 26 57

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
y-St Louis City 17 11 5 56 62 43
x-Los Angeles FC 14 10 9 51 53 38
x-Seattle 13 9 11 50 39 32
x-Houston 13 11 9 48 48 37
x-Vancouver 12 10 11 47 54 47
x-Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 45 48
Portland 11 12 10 43 45 55
San Jose 10 10 13 43 38 42
FC Dallas 10 10 12 42 36 35
Sporting Kansas City 11 14 8 41 45 50
Minnesota United 10 12 11 41 45 48
Austin FC 10 15 8 38 48 54
LA Galaxy 8 13 11 35 48 61
Colorado 5 16 11 26 25 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

___

Sunday, October 1

Real Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Wednesday, October 4

Charlotte FC 3, Toronto FC 0

New York 2, Cincinnati 1

Houston 1, CF Montréal 1, tie

Columbus 2, New England 1

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 0

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago 4, Miami 1

Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.

Orlando City 1, Nashville 0

Los Angeles FC 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Vancouver 3, St Louis City 0

Saturday, October 7

Columbus 1, Atlanta 1, tie

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Portland 1

New York 3, Toronto FC 0

Orlando City 3, New England 2

Nashville 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 4, Austin FC 2

Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Minnesota 5, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, October 14

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|15 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
10|15 XChange NexGen 2023
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories