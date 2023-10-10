All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 20 5 8 68 55 37 x-Orlando City 17 7 9 60 53 39 x-Philadelphia 15 8 10 55 56 39 x-Columbus 15 9 9 54 65 45 x-New England 14 8 10 52 54 42 x-Atlanta 13 9 11 50 64 51 x-Nashville 12 10 10 46 36 29 CF Montréal 12 16 5 41 35 50 D.C. United 10 14 10 40 45 49 New York 10 13 10 40 35 39 Chicago 10 13 10 40 39 50 Charlotte FC 9 11 12 39 42 50 New York City FC 8 11 14 38 34 39 Inter Miami CF 9 17 6 33 39 51 Toronto FC 4 19 10 22 26 57

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-St Louis City 17 11 5 56 62 43 x-Los Angeles FC 14 10 9 51 53 38 x-Seattle 13 9 11 50 39 32 x-Houston 13 11 9 48 48 37 x-Vancouver 12 10 11 47 54 47 x-Real Salt Lake 13 12 7 46 45 48 Portland 11 12 10 43 45 55 San Jose 10 10 13 43 38 42 FC Dallas 10 10 12 42 36 35 Sporting Kansas City 11 14 8 41 45 50 Minnesota United 10 12 11 41 45 48 Austin FC 10 15 8 38 48 54 LA Galaxy 8 13 11 35 48 61 Colorado 5 16 11 26 25 52

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Wednesday, October 4

Charlotte FC 3, Toronto FC 0

New York 2, Cincinnati 1

Houston 1, CF Montréal 1, tie

Columbus 2, New England 1

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 2

Austin FC 3, D.C. United 0

Chicago 4, Miami 1

Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.

Orlando City 1, Nashville 0

Los Angeles FC 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

Vancouver 3, St Louis City 0

Saturday, October 7

Columbus 1, Atlanta 1, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Portland 1

New York 3, Toronto FC 0

Orlando City 3, New England 2

Nashville 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Los Angeles FC 4, Austin FC 2

Charlotte FC 2, Chicago 0

San Jose 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Minnesota 5, LA Galaxy 2

Sporting Kansas City 3, Real Salt Lake 2

Vancouver 0, Seattle 0, tie

Saturday, October 14

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 18

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Seattle at St Louis City, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.