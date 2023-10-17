All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 20 5 8 68 55 37 x-Orlando City 17 7 9 60 53 39 x-Philadelphia 15 8 10 55 56 39 x-Columbus 15 9 9 54 65 45 x-New England 14 9 10 52 56 45 x-Atlanta 13 9 11 50 64 51 x-Nashville 13 10 10 49 39 31 CF Montréal 12 16 5 41 35 50 D.C. United 10 14 10 40 45 49 New York 10 13 10 40 35 39 Chicago 10 13 10 40 39 50 Charlotte FC 9 11 12 39 42 50 New York City FC 8 11 14 38 34 39 Inter Miami CF 9 17 6 33 39 51 Toronto FC 4 19 10 22 26 57

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-St Louis City 17 11 5 56 62 43 x-Los Angeles FC 14 10 9 51 53 38 x-Seattle 13 9 11 50 39 32 x-Houston 13 11 9 48 48 37 x-Real Salt Lake 13 12 8 47 47 50 x-Vancouver 12 10 11 47 54 47 Portland 11 12 10 43 45 55 FC Dallas 10 10 13 43 37 36 San Jose 10 10 13 43 38 42 Sporting Kansas City 11 14 8 41 45 50 Minnesota United 10 12 11 41 45 48 Austin FC 10 15 8 38 48 54 LA Galaxy 8 13 12 36 50 63 Colorado 5 16 12 27 26 53

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday, October 14

Nashville 3, New England 2

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, October 18

Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 21

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.

Miami at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

CF Montréal at Columbus, 6 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Seattle at St Louis City, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Austin FC at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.