All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|20
|5
|8
|68
|55
|37
|x-Orlando City
|17
|7
|9
|60
|53
|39
|x-Philadelphia
|15
|8
|10
|55
|56
|39
|x-Columbus
|15
|9
|9
|54
|65
|45
|x-New England
|14
|9
|10
|52
|56
|45
|x-Atlanta
|13
|9
|11
|50
|64
|51
|x-Nashville
|13
|10
|10
|49
|39
|31
|CF Montréal
|12
|16
|5
|41
|35
|50
|D.C. United
|10
|14
|10
|40
|45
|49
|New York
|10
|13
|10
|40
|35
|39
|Chicago
|10
|13
|10
|40
|39
|50
|Charlotte FC
|9
|11
|12
|39
|42
|50
|New York City FC
|8
|11
|14
|38
|34
|39
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|17
|6
|33
|39
|51
|Toronto FC
|4
|19
|10
|22
|26
|57
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-St Louis City
|17
|11
|5
|56
|62
|43
|x-Los Angeles FC
|14
|10
|9
|51
|53
|38
|x-Seattle
|13
|9
|11
|50
|39
|32
|x-Houston
|13
|11
|9
|48
|48
|37
|x-Real Salt Lake
|13
|12
|8
|47
|47
|50
|x-Vancouver
|12
|10
|11
|47
|54
|47
|Portland
|11
|12
|10
|43
|45
|55
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|13
|43
|37
|36
|San Jose
|10
|10
|13
|43
|38
|42
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|14
|8
|41
|45
|50
|Minnesota United
|10
|12
|11
|41
|45
|48
|Austin FC
|10
|15
|8
|38
|48
|54
|LA Galaxy
|8
|13
|12
|36
|50
|63
|Colorado
|5
|16
|12
|27
|26
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
y-clinched conference
x-clinched playoff
___
Saturday, October 14
Nashville 3, New England 2
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday, October 18
Charlotte FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
Saturday, October 21
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New York at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Seattle at St Louis City, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.