Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|20
|5
|8
|68
|55
|37
|x-Orlando City
|17
|7
|9
|60
|53
|39
|x-Philadelphia
|15
|8
|10
|55
|56
|39
|x-Columbus
|15
|9
|9
|54
|65
|45
|x-New England
|14
|9
|10
|52
|56
|45
|x-Atlanta
|13
|9
|11
|50
|64
|51
|x-Nashville
|13
|10
|10
|49
|39
|31
|CF Montréal
|12
|16
|5
|41
|35
|50
|D.C. United
|10
|14
|10
|40
|45
|49
|New York
|10
|13
|10
|40
|35
|39
|Chicago
|10
|13
|10
|40
|39
|50
|Charlotte FC
|9
|11
|13
|40
|44
|52
|New York City FC
|8
|11
|14
|38
|34
|39
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|17
|7
|34
|41
|53
|Toronto FC
|4
|19
|10
|22
|26
|57
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-St Louis City
|17
|11
|5
|56
|62
|43
|x-Los Angeles FC
|14
|10
|9
|51
|53
|38
|x-Seattle
|13
|9
|11
|50
|39
|32
|x-Houston
|13
|11
|9
|48
|48
|37
|x-Real Salt Lake
|13
|12
|8
|47
|47
|50
|x-Vancouver
|12
|10
|11
|47
|54
|47
|Portland
|11
|12
|10
|43
|45
|55
|FC Dallas
|10
|10
|13
|43
|37
|36
|San Jose
|10
|10
|13
|43
|38
|42
|Sporting Kansas City
|11
|14
|8
|41
|45
|50
|Minnesota United
|10
|12
|11
|41
|45
|48
|Austin FC
|10
|15
|8
|38
|48
|54
|LA Galaxy
|8
|13
|12
|36
|50
|63
|Colorado
|5
|16
|12
|27
|26
|53
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
y-clinched conference
x-clinched playoff
Saturday, October 14
Nashville 3, New England 2
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday, October 18
Charlotte FC 2, Miami 2, tie
Saturday, October 21
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6 p.m.
Miami at Charlotte FC, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
CF Montréal at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New York at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
Seattle at St Louis City, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at San Jose, 9 p.m.
