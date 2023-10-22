All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-Cincinnati
|20
|5
|9
|69
|57
|39
|x-Orlando City
|18
|7
|9
|63
|55
|39
|x-Columbus
|16
|9
|9
|57
|67
|46
|x-Philadelphia
|15
|9
|10
|55
|57
|41
|x-New England
|15
|9
|10
|55
|58
|46
|x-Atlanta
|13
|9
|12
|51
|66
|53
|x-Nashville
|13
|11
|10
|49
|39
|32
|New York
|11
|13
|10
|43
|36
|39
|Charlotte FC
|10
|11
|13
|43
|45
|52
|CF Montréal
|12
|17
|5
|41
|36
|52
|New York City FC
|9
|11
|14
|41
|35
|39
|D.C. United
|10
|14
|10
|40
|45
|49
|Chicago
|10
|14
|10
|40
|39
|51
|Inter Miami CF
|9
|18
|7
|34
|41
|54
|Toronto FC
|4
|20
|10
|22
|26
|59
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|y-St Louis City
|17
|12
|5
|56
|62
|45
|x-Seattle
|14
|9
|11
|53
|41
|32
|x-Los Angeles FC
|14
|10
|10
|52
|54
|39
|x-Houston
|14
|11
|9
|51
|51
|38
|x-Real Salt Lake
|14
|12
|8
|50
|48
|50
|x-Vancouver
|12
|10
|12
|48
|55
|48
|FC Dallas
|11
|10
|13
|46
|41
|37
|Sporting Kansas City
|12
|14
|8
|44
|48
|51
|San Jose
|10
|10
|14
|44
|39
|43
|Portland
|11
|13
|10
|43
|46
|58
|Minnesota United
|10
|13
|11
|41
|46
|51
|Austin FC
|10
|15
|9
|39
|49
|55
|LA Galaxy
|8
|14
|12
|36
|51
|67
|Colorado
|5
|17
|12
|27
|26
|54
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
y-clinched conference
x-clinched playoff
___
Saturday, October 14
Nashville 3, New England 2
Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Wednesday, October 18
Charlotte FC 2, Miami 2, tie
Saturday, October 21
Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1
New York 1, Nashville 0
New England 2, Philadelphia 1
New York City FC 1, Chicago 0
Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 1
FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 1
Houston 3, Portland 1
Seattle 2, St Louis City 0
Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 0
Austin FC 1, San Jose 1, tie
Wednesday, October 25
Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.
