MLS Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2023 10:05 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
y-Cincinnati 20 5 9 69 57 39
x-Orlando City 18 7 9 63 55 39
x-Columbus 16 9 9 57 67 46
x-Philadelphia 15 9 10 55 57 41
x-New England 15 9 10 55 58 46
x-Atlanta 13 9 12 51 66 53
x-Nashville 13 11 10 49 39 32
New York 11 13 10 43 36 39
Charlotte FC 10 11 13 43 45 52
CF Montréal 12 17 5 41 36 52
New York City FC 9 11 14 41 35 39
D.C. United 10 14 10 40 45 49
Chicago 10 14 10 40 39 51
Inter Miami CF 9 18 7 34 41 54
Toronto FC 4 20 10 22 26 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
y-St Louis City 17 12 5 56 62 45
x-Seattle 14 9 11 53 41 32
x-Los Angeles FC 14 10 10 52 54 39
x-Houston 14 11 9 51 51 38
x-Real Salt Lake 14 12 8 50 48 50
x-Vancouver 12 10 12 48 55 48
FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 41 37
Sporting Kansas City 12 14 8 44 48 51
San Jose 10 10 14 44 39 43
Portland 11 13 10 43 46 58
Minnesota United 10 13 11 41 46 51
Austin FC 10 15 9 39 49 55
LA Galaxy 8 14 12 36 51 67
Colorado 5 17 12 27 26 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Saturday, October 14

Nashville 3, New England 2

Colorado 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Wednesday, October 18

Charlotte FC 2, Miami 2, tie

Saturday, October 21

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1

New York 1, Nashville 0

New England 2, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 1

Houston 3, Portland 1

Seattle 2, St Louis City 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 0

Austin FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Wednesday, October 25

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

