All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-Cincinnati 20 5 9 69 57 39 x-Orlando City 18 7 9 63 55 39 x-Columbus 16 9 9 57 67 46 x-Philadelphia 15 9 10 55 57 41 x-New England 15 9 10 55 58 46 x-Atlanta 13 9 12 51 66 53 x-Nashville 13 11 10 49 39 32 New York 11 13 10 43 36 39 Charlotte FC 10 11 13 43 45 52 CF Montréal 12 17 5 41 36 52 New York City FC 9 11 14 41 35 39 D.C. United 10 14 10 40 45 49 Chicago 10 14 10 40 39 51 Inter Miami CF 9 18 7 34 41 54 Toronto FC 4 20 10 22 26 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA y-St Louis City 17 12 5 56 62 45 x-Seattle 14 9 11 53 41 32 x-Los Angeles FC 14 10 10 52 54 39 x-Houston 14 11 9 51 51 38 x-Real Salt Lake 14 12 8 50 48 50 x-Vancouver 12 10 12 48 55 48 FC Dallas 11 10 13 46 41 37 Sporting Kansas City 12 14 8 44 48 51 San Jose 10 10 14 44 39 43 Portland 11 13 10 43 46 58 Minnesota United 10 13 11 41 46 51 Austin FC 10 15 9 39 49 55 LA Galaxy 8 14 12 36 51 67 Colorado 5 17 12 27 26 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

y-clinched conference

x-clinched playoff

___

Wednesday, October 18

Charlotte FC 2, Miami 2, tie

Saturday, October 21

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 1

New York 1, Nashville 0

New England 2, Philadelphia 1

New York City FC 1, Chicago 0

Orlando City 2, Toronto FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 3, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 4, LA Galaxy 1

Houston 3, Portland 1

Seattle 2, St Louis City 0

Los Angeles FC 1, Vancouver 1, tie

Real Salt Lake 1, Colorado 0

Austin FC 1, San Jose 1, tie

Wednesday, October 25

Charlotte FC at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Sporting Kansas City, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 28

New England at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 29

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 6 p.m.

Monday, October 30

Nashville at Orlando City, 7 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 a.m.

