Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
October 1, 2023 12:00 am
5 min read
      

EAST

Albany (NY) 31, Villanova 10

Arkansas St. 52, Umass 28

Assumption 36, Pace 22

Boston College 27, Virginia 24

Bridgewater (Mass.) 38, Fitchburg St. 14

Brockport 35, St. John Fisher 18

Brown 42, CCSU 20

California (Pa.) 37, Clarion 7

Carnegie Mellon 19, Allegheny 3

Case Western 34, Bethany (WV) 12

Charleston (WV) 52, Glenville St. 17

Christopher Newport 24, Salisbury 14

Clemson 31, Syracuse 14

Coast Guard 36, MIT 14

Colby 30, Bates 24

Colgate 35, Cornell 25

Cortland 52, Morrisville St. 15

Dartmouth 23, Penn 20, OT

Delaware St. 48, Va. Lynchburg 10

Duquesne 31, LIU Brooklyn 28

Edinboro 40, Mercyhurst 24

Endicott 66, Hilbert 0

Fairmont St. 59, Post 14

Fayetteville St. 28, Bluefield State 18

Framingham St. 24, Plymouth St. 14

Gannon 23, Seton Hill 6

Georgetown 28, Fordham 24

Gettysburg 27, McDaniel 20

Grove City 31, Washington & Jefferson 24

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 28

Howard 35, Robert Morris 10

Ithaca 24, Hobart 14

Johns Hopkins 55, Rowan 20

Kutztown 34, East Stroudsburg 27

Lafayette 56, Bucknell 22

Lincoln (Pa.) 30, Winston-Salem 27

Lock Haven 38, Millersville 31

Maine 56, Stony Brook 28

Marist 34, Stetson 24

Marshall 41, Old Dominion 35

Maryland 44, Indiana 17

Merrimack 17, Sacred Heart 7

Middlebury 34, Bowdoin 27

Monmouth (NJ) 49, Lehigh 7

Montclair St. 42, College of NJ 7

Moravian 58, Keystone 34

New England 31, Castleton 14

Nichols 55, Gallaudet 28

Notre Dame (Ohio) 24, Frostburg St. 21

Rhode Island 49, Bryant 26

Rochester 29, Buffalo St. 22

Rutgers 52, Wagner 3

S. Connecticut 6, St. Anselm 3

SUNY Maritime 24, Norwich 21

Salve Regina 35, Merchant Marine 17

Shepherd 30, Shippensburg 23

Slippery Rock 42, Indiana (Pa.) 21

South Florida 44, Navy 30

Springfield 42, WPI 10

St. Francis (Pa.) 15, Stonehill 10

St. Vincent 28, Geneva 19

Susquehanna 50, Catholic 21

Thiel 15, Waynesburg 14

Towson 54, New Hampshire 51, OT

Trinity (Conn.) 49, Amherst 0

Tufts 28, Williams 10

Union (NY) 34, St. Lawrence 0

Utah St. 34, Uconn 33

Utica 48, Hartwick 7

W. Connecticut 52, Mass.-Dartmouth 21

Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Hamilton 14

West Chester 24, Bloomsburg 21, OT

West Liberty 23, Concord 21

Westfield St. 17, Mass. Maritime 10

Wilkes 63, Juniata 14

William Paterson 21, Kean 9

Yale 45, Morgan St. 3

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 58, Tuskegee 3

Albany St. (Ga.) 33, Kentucky St. 27

Alcorn St. 23, Alabama St. 20, OT

Appalachian St. 41, Louisiana-Monroe 40

Barton 17, Tusculum 14

Baylor 36, UCF 35

Belhaven 35, NC Wesleyan 14

Benedict 27, Morehouse 3

Bowling Green 38, Georgia Tech 27

Bridgewater (Va.) 39, Hampden-Sydney 38

Carson-Newman 34, Newberry 21

Catawba 30, Emory & Henry 13

Charleston Southern 13, Kennesaw St. 10

Chattanooga 23, Wofford 13

Davidson 55, San Diego 33

Delta St. 47, West Alabama 17

Drake 16, Morehead St. 9

E. Illinois 19, Northwestern St. 10

E. Kentucky 32, North Alabama 22

Edward Waters 26, Savannah St. 25

Elon 14, William & Mary 6

Florida A&M 31, MVSU 7

Fort Valley St. 49, Allen 21

Georgia 27, Auburn 20

Georgia Southern 38, Coastal Carolina 28

Hampton 31, Richmond 14

Huntingdon 52, Methodist 7

James Madison 31, South Alabama 23

Johnson C. Smith 21, Elizabeth City St. 20

Kentucky 33, Florida 14

Lane 34, Clark Atlanta 24

Lenoir-Rhyne 56, Virginia-Wise 3

Limestone 27, Mars Hill 23

Livingstone 31, Bowie St. 18

Memphis 35, Boise St. 32

Mercer 38, VMI 3

Millsaps 14, Birmingham Southern 8

Mississippi 55, LSU 49

Mississippi College 30, Shorter 14

Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21

Murray St. 30, Indiana St. 28

NC A&T 28, Norfolk St. 26

NC Central 49, Campbell 48, OT

Nicholls 31, McNeese St. 10

Notre Dame 21, Duke 14

Randolph Macon 70, Guilford 14

Rhodes 31, Southwestern (Texas) 7

S. Virginia 52, Lagrange 26

Samford 42, ETSU 28

Sewanee 20, Hendrix 19

Shenandoah 38, Ferrum 3

Tarleton St. 14, SE Louisiana 13

Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20

Texas State 50, Southern Miss. 36

Tiffin 47, Thomas More 9

Trinity (Texas) 46, Berry 37

Troy 28, Georgia St. 7

Tulane 35, UAB 23

UNC-Pembroke 41, Wheeling Jesuit 20

UT Martin 20, Tennessee St. 10

Valdosta St. 51, Chowan 36

Virginia St. 38, Shaw 19

Virginia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 21

Virginia Union 47, St. Augustines 7

W. Carolina 49, The Citadel 14

Washington & Lee 25, Averett 20

Wingate 45, Erskine 0

MIDWEST

Albion 44, Kalamazoo 17

Alma 70, Trine 30

Ashland 20, Ohio Dominican 6

Augustana (Ill.) 23, Carroll (Wis.) 19

Augustana (SD) 49, Sioux Falls 29

Aurora 70, Eureka 10

Austin Peay 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10

Bethel (Minn. ) 37, Gustavus Adolphus 28

Buffalo 13, Akron 10, OT

Butler 27, Presbyterian 17

Capital 35, Otterbein 31

Carleton 36, Concordia (Moor.) 35

Carthage 27, Elmhurst 20

Cent. Michigan 26, E. Michigan 23

Cent. Missouri 41, NW Missouri St. 38

Cent. Oklahoma 30, Missouri Southern 27

Central 55, Dubuque 16

Chicago 48, Beloit 7

Concordia (Mich.) 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 23

Concordia (St.P.) 37, Mary 34

Concordia (Wis.) 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42

Cornell (Iowa) 36, Ripon 33

Crown (Minn.) 25, Westminster (Mo.) 17

Davenport 28, Michigan Tech 0

DePauw 66, Oberlin 7

Defiance 27, Hanover 21

Ferris St. 78, N. Michigan 3

Findlay 27, Kentucky Wesleyan 21

Fort Hays St. 71, Lincoln (Mo.) 3

Franklin 31, Bluffton 24

Grand Valley St. 55, Saginaw Valley St. 14

Grinnell 34, Lawrence 16

Heidelberg 20, Muskingum 17

Hillsdale 40, Northwood (Mich.) 18

Hope 30, Adrian 21

Illinois College 20, Monmouth (Ill.) 17

Illinois Wesleyan 45, Millikin 17

Indianapolis 26, Missouri S&T 13

Iowa 26, Michigan St. 16

John Carroll 59, Wilmington (Ohio) 7

Kenyon 40, Hiram 16

Lake Forest 50, Knox 0

Miami (Ohio) 23, Kent St. 3

Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Miles 40, Central St. (Ohio) 7

Minn. Duluth 38, Winona St. 14

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 45, Northern St. 26

Minn.-Morris 24, Greenville 10

Minnesota 35, Louisiana-Lafayette 24

Minnesota St. 27, Bemidji St. 24

Missouri Western 34, Emporia St. 31

Mount St. Joseph 69, Manchester 14

Mount Union 35, Ohio Northern 0

N. Iowa 44, Youngstown St. 41

Neb.-Kearney 27, Washburn 21

Nebraska Wesleyan 35, Luther 10

North Central 54, Wheaton (Ill.) 35

Northwestern (Minn.) 42, Martin Luther 38

Olivet 40, Alfred St. 19

Penn St. 41, Northwestern 13

Purdue 44, Illinois 19

Quincy 38, SW Baptist 33

Rose Hulman 64, Anderson (Ind.) 3

S. Dakota St. 42, North Dakota 21

S. Illinois 33, Missouri St. 20

Simpson 55, Buena Vista 28

South Dakota 24, N. Dakota St. 19

St. John’s (Minn.) 27, Augsburg 24

St. Norbert 24, Lakeland 21

St. Olaf 49, Hamline 25

St. Scholastica 23, Macalester 17

St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Dayton 14

Toledo 35, N. Illinois 33

Truman St. 56, McKendree 24

Valparaiso 16, SW Minnesota 15

W. Michigan 42, Ball St. 24

Wabash 31, Ohio Wesleyan 13

Wartburg 27, Coe 21

Washington (Mo.) 41, North Park 7

Wayne St. (Neb.) 48, Minot St. 22

William Jewell 30, Upper Iowa 13

Wis. Lutheran 52, Rockford 20

Wis.-Eau Claire 24, Wis.-Stevens Pt 17

Wis.-La Crosse 45, Wis.-Stout 40

Wis.-River Falls 27, Wis.-Platteville 16

Wis.-Whitewater 37, Wis.-Oshkosh 21

Wittenberg 27, Denison 24, OT

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas Tech 44, NW Oklahoma 21

E. Texas Baptist 35, Austin 7

Grambling St. 35, Prairie View 20

Hardin Simmons 40, Howard Payne 33

Harding 64, SW Oklahoma 0

Henderson St. 27, Oklahoma Baptist 14

Lamar 21, Houston Christian 19

McMurry 52, Lyon 14

North Texas 45, Abilene Christian 31

Oklahoma 50, Iowa St. 20

Ouachita Baptist 34, SE Oklahoma 7

Pittsburg St. 42, Northeastern St. 7

Rice 24, East Carolina 17

S. Arkansas 28, S. Nazarene 21

SMU 34, Charlotte 16

Southern U. 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0

Stephen F. Austin 56, Texas A&M Commerce 27

Sul Ross St. 37, Texas Lutheran 34

Texas 40, Kansas 14

Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22

Texas Southern 52, Lincoln Oaklanders 7

Texas Tech 49, Houston 28

Texas-Permian Basin 29, Texas A&M Kingsville 17

West Virginia 24, TCU 21

FAR WEST

Adams St. 21, N.M. Highlands 14

Air Force 49, San Diego St. 10

Angelo St. 23, E. New Mexico 14

CSU-Pueblo 85, Fort Lewis 7

California 24, Arizona St. 21

Claremont Mudd 30, Pomona Pitzer 20

Colorado Mines 35, Chadron St. 7

Colorado St. 41, Utah Tech 20

Idaho 44, E. Washington 36

Lewis & Clark 37, George Fox 31, 2OT

Linfield 70, Willamette 14

Marietta 42, Baldwin Wallace 21

Montana 28, Idaho St. 20

Montana St. 38, Portland St. 22

Oregon 42, Stanford 6

Pacific (Ore.) 28, Puget Sound 14

Redlands 24, La Verne 7

S.D. Mines 49, Black Hills St. 14

Southern Cal 48, Colorado 41

UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 13

UNLV 44, Hawaii 20

W. Colorado 43, Colorado Mesa 7

Weber St. 28, N. Colorado 21

Whitworth 42, Pacific Lutheran 13

Wyoming 35, New Mexico 26

