NCAA Football Scores

EAST
Albany (NY) 31, Villanova 10
Arkansas St. 52, Umass 28
Assumption 36, Pace 22
Boston College 27, Virginia 24
Bridgewater (Mass.) 38, Fitchburg St. 14
Brockport 35, St. John Fisher 18
Brown 42, CCSU 20
California (Pa.) 37, Clarion 7
Carnegie Mellon 19, Allegheny 3
Case Western 34, Bethany (WV) 12
Charleston (WV) 52, Glenville St. 17
Christopher Newport 24, Salisbury 14
Clemson 31, Syracuse 14
Coast Guard 36, MIT 14
Colby 30, Bates 24
Colgate 35, Cornell 25
Cortland 52, Morrisville St. 15
Dartmouth 23, Penn 20, OT
Delaware St. 48, Va. Lynchburg 10
Duquesne 31, LIU Brooklyn 28
Edinboro 40, Mercyhurst 24
Endicott 66, Hilbert 0
Fairmont St. 59, Post 14
Fayetteville St. 28, Bluefield State 18
Framingham St. 24, Plymouth St. 14
Gannon 23, Seton Hill 6
Georgetown 28, Fordham 24
Gettysburg 27, McDaniel 20
Grove City 31, Washington & Jefferson 24
Harvard 38, Holy Cross 28
Howard 35, Robert Morris 10
Ithaca 24, Hobart 14
Johns Hopkins 55, Rowan 20
Kutztown 34, East Stroudsburg 27
Lafayette 56, Bucknell 22
Lincoln (Pa.) 30, Winston-Salem 27
Lock Haven 38, Millersville 31
Maine 56, Stony Brook 28
Marist 34, Stetson 24
Marshall 41, Old Dominion 35
Maryland 44, Indiana 17
Merrimack 17, Sacred Heart 7
Middlebury 34, Bowdoin 27
Monmouth (NJ) 49, Lehigh 7
Montclair St. 42, College of NJ 7
Moravian 58, Keystone 34
New England 31, Castleton 14
Nichols 55, Gallaudet 28
Notre Dame (Ohio) 24, Frostburg St. 21
Rhode Island 49, Bryant 26
Rochester 29, Buffalo St. 22
Rutgers 52, Wagner 3
S. Connecticut 6, St. Anselm 3
SUNY Maritime 24, Norwich 21
Salve Regina 35, Merchant Marine 17
Shepherd 30, Shippensburg 23
Slippery Rock 42, Indiana (Pa.) 21
South Florida 44, Navy 30
Springfield 42, WPI 10
St. Francis (Pa.) 15, Stonehill 10
St. Vincent 28, Geneva 19
Susquehanna 50, Catholic 21
Thiel 15, Waynesburg 14
Towson 54, New Hampshire 51, OT
Trinity (Conn.) 49, Amherst 0
Tufts 28, Williams 10
Union (NY) 34, St. Lawrence 0
Utah St. 34, Uconn 33
Utica 48, Hartwick 7
W. Connecticut 52, Mass.-Dartmouth 21
Wesleyan (Conn.) 35, Hamilton 14
West Chester 24, Bloomsburg 21, OT
West Liberty 23, Concord 21
Westfield St. 17, Mass. Maritime 10
Wilkes 63, Juniata 14
William Paterson 21, Kean 9
Yale 45, Morgan St. 3
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 58, Tuskegee 3
Albany St. (Ga.) 33, Kentucky St. 27
Alcorn St. 23, Alabama St. 20, OT
Appalachian St. 41, Louisiana-Monroe 40
Barton 17, Tusculum 14
Baylor 36, UCF 35
Belhaven 35, NC Wesleyan 14
Benedict 27, Morehouse 3
Bowling Green 38, Georgia Tech 27
Bridgewater (Va.) 39, Hampden-Sydney 38
Carson-Newman 34, Newberry 21
Catawba 30, Emory & Henry 13
Charleston Southern 13, Kennesaw St. 10
Chattanooga 23, Wofford 13
Davidson 55, San Diego 33
Delta St. 47, West Alabama 17
Drake 16, Morehead St. 9
E. Illinois 19, Northwestern St. 10
E. Kentucky 32, North Alabama 22
Edward Waters 26, Savannah St. 25
Elon 14, William & Mary 6
Florida A&M 31, MVSU 7
Fort Valley St. 49, Allen 21
Georgia 27, Auburn 20
Georgia Southern 38, Coastal Carolina 28
Hampton 31, Richmond 14
Huntingdon 52, Methodist 7
James Madison 31, South Alabama 23
Johnson C. Smith 21, Elizabeth City St. 20
Kentucky 33, Florida 14
Lane 34, Clark Atlanta 24
Lenoir-Rhyne 56, Virginia-Wise 3
Limestone 27, Mars Hill 23
Livingstone 31, Bowie St. 18
Memphis 35, Boise St. 32
Mercer 38, VMI 3
Millsaps 14, Birmingham Southern 8
Mississippi 55, LSU 49
Mississippi College 30, Shorter 14
Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21
Murray St. 30, Indiana St. 28
NC A&T 28, Norfolk St. 26
NC Central 49, Campbell 48, OT
Nicholls 31, McNeese St. 10
Notre Dame 21, Duke 14
Randolph Macon 70, Guilford 14
Rhodes 31, Southwestern (Texas) 7
S. Virginia 52, Lagrange 26
Samford 42, ETSU 28
Sewanee 20, Hendrix 19
Shenandoah 38, Ferrum 3
Tarleton St. 14, SE Louisiana 13
Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20
Texas State 50, Southern Miss. 36
Tiffin 47, Thomas More 9
Trinity (Texas) 46, Berry 37
Troy 28, Georgia St. 7
Tulane 35, UAB 23
UNC-Pembroke 41, Wheeling Jesuit 20
UT Martin 20, Tennessee St. 10
Valdosta St. 51, Chowan 36
Virginia St. 38, Shaw 19
Virginia Tech 38, Pittsburgh 21
Virginia Union 47, St. Augustines 7
W. Carolina 49, The Citadel 14
Washington & Lee 25, Averett 20
Wingate 45, Erskine 0
MIDWEST
Albion 44, Kalamazoo 17
Alma 70, Trine 30
Ashland 20, Ohio Dominican 6
Augustana (Ill.) 23, Carroll (Wis.) 19
Augustana (SD) 49, Sioux Falls 29
Aurora 70, Eureka 10
Austin Peay 52, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10
Bethel (Minn. ) 37, Gustavus Adolphus 28
Buffalo 13, Akron 10, OT
Butler 27, Presbyterian 17
Capital 35, Otterbein 31
Carleton 36, Concordia (Moor.) 35
Carthage 27, Elmhurst 20
Cent. Michigan 26, E. Michigan 23
Cent. Missouri 41, NW Missouri St. 38
Cent. Oklahoma 30, Missouri Southern 27
Central 55, Dubuque 16
Chicago 48, Beloit 7
Concordia (Mich.) 24, Wayne St. (Mich.) 23
Concordia (St.P.) 37, Mary 34
Concordia (Wis.) 57, Concordia (Ill.) 42
Cornell (Iowa) 36, Ripon 33
Crown (Minn.) 25, Westminster (Mo.) 17
Davenport 28, Michigan Tech 0
DePauw 66, Oberlin 7
Defiance 27, Hanover 21
Ferris St. 78, N. Michigan 3
Findlay 27, Kentucky Wesleyan 21
Fort Hays St. 71, Lincoln (Mo.) 3
Franklin 31, Bluffton 24
Grand Valley St. 55, Saginaw Valley St. 14
Grinnell 34, Lawrence 16
Heidelberg 20, Muskingum 17
Hillsdale 40, Northwood (Mich.) 18
Hope 30, Adrian 21
Illinois College 20, Monmouth (Ill.) 17
Illinois Wesleyan 45, Millikin 17
Indianapolis 26, Missouri S&T 13
Iowa 26, Michigan St. 16
John Carroll 59, Wilmington (Ohio) 7
Kenyon 40, Hiram 16
Lake Forest 50, Knox 0
Miami (Ohio) 23, Kent St. 3
Michigan 45, Nebraska 7
Miles 40, Central St. (Ohio) 7
Minn. Duluth 38, Winona St. 14
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 45, Northern St. 26
Minn.-Morris 24, Greenville 10
Minnesota 35, Louisiana-Lafayette 24
Minnesota St. 27, Bemidji St. 24
Missouri Western 34, Emporia St. 31
Mount St. Joseph 69, Manchester 14
Mount Union 35, Ohio Northern 0
N. Iowa 44, Youngstown St. 41
Neb.-Kearney 27, Washburn 21
Nebraska Wesleyan 35, Luther 10
North Central 54, Wheaton (Ill.) 35
Northwestern (Minn.) 42, Martin Luther 38
Olivet 40, Alfred St. 19
Penn St. 41, Northwestern 13
Purdue 44, Illinois 19
Quincy 38, SW Baptist 33
Rose Hulman 64, Anderson (Ind.) 3
S. Dakota St. 42, North Dakota 21
S. Illinois 33, Missouri St. 20
Simpson 55, Buena Vista 28
South Dakota 24, N. Dakota St. 19
St. John’s (Minn.) 27, Augsburg 24
St. Norbert 24, Lakeland 21
St. Olaf 49, Hamline 25
St. Scholastica 23, Macalester 17
St. Thomas (Minn.) 20, Dayton 14
Toledo 35, N. Illinois 33
Truman St. 56, McKendree 24
Valparaiso 16, SW Minnesota 15
W. Michigan 42, Ball St. 24
Wabash 31, Ohio Wesleyan 13
Wartburg 27, Coe 21
Washington (Mo.) 41, North Park 7
Wayne St. (Neb.) 48, Minot St. 22
William Jewell 30, Upper Iowa 13
Wis. Lutheran 52, Rockford 20
Wis.-Eau Claire 24, Wis.-Stevens Pt 17
Wis.-La Crosse 45, Wis.-Stout 40
Wis.-River Falls 27, Wis.-Platteville 16
Wis.-Whitewater 37, Wis.-Oshkosh 21
Wittenberg 27, Denison 24, OT
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas Tech 44, NW Oklahoma 21
E. Texas Baptist 35, Austin 7
Grambling St. 35, Prairie View 20
Hardin Simmons 40, Howard Payne 33
Harding 64, SW Oklahoma 0
Henderson St. 27, Oklahoma Baptist 14
Lamar 21, Houston Christian 19
McMurry 52, Lyon 14
North Texas 45, Abilene Christian 31
Oklahoma 50, Iowa St. 20
Ouachita Baptist 34, SE Oklahoma 7
Pittsburg St. 42, Northeastern St. 7
Rice 24, East Carolina 17
S. Arkansas 28, S. Nazarene 21
SMU 34, Charlotte 16
Southern U. 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 0
Stephen F. Austin 56, Texas A&M Commerce 27
Sul Ross St. 37, Texas Lutheran 34
Texas 40, Kansas 14
Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22
Texas Southern 52, Lincoln Oaklanders 7
Texas Tech 49, Houston 28
Texas-Permian Basin 29, Texas A&M Kingsville 17
West Virginia 24, TCU 21
FAR WEST
Adams St. 21, N.M. Highlands 14
Air Force 49, San Diego St. 10
Angelo St. 23, E. New Mexico 14
CSU-Pueblo 85, Fort Lewis 7
California 24, Arizona St. 21
Claremont Mudd 30, Pomona Pitzer 20
Colorado Mines 35, Chadron St. 7
Colorado St. 41, Utah Tech 20
Idaho 44, E. Washington 36
Lewis & Clark 37, George Fox 31, 2OT
Linfield 70, Willamette 14
Marietta 42, Baldwin Wallace 21
Montana 28, Idaho St. 20
Montana St. 38, Portland St. 22
Oregon 42, Stanford 6
Pacific (Ore.) 28, Puget Sound 14
Redlands 24, La Verne 7
S.D. Mines 49, Black Hills St. 14
Southern Cal 48, Colorado 41
UC Davis 31, Cal Poly 13
UNLV 44, Hawaii 20
W. Colorado 43, Colorado Mesa 7
Weber St. 28, N. Colorado 21
Whitworth 42, Pacific Lutheran 13
Wyoming 35, New Mexico 26
