NCAA Football Scores

Alfred St. 46, Anna Maria 20
American International 27, S. Connecticut 21
Assumption 21, Franklin Pierce 17
Bentley 27, Pace 9
Bowdoin 35, Bates 20
Bowling Green 24, Buffalo 14
Brown 28, Princeton 27, OT
Bryant 43, Robert Morris 24
Bucknell 21, Cornell 13
California (Pa.) 41, Seton Hill 14
Carnegie Mellon 41, Bethany (WV) 7
Case Western 31, Westminster (Pa.) 6
Charleston (WV) 52, Notre Dame (Ohio) 27
Christopher Newport 21, Rowan 18
Colby 19, Amherst 16
Colgate 27, Dartmouth 24, OT
College of NJ 27, Kean 0
Cortland 59, Alfred 21
Delaware 21, NC A&T 6
Delaware Valley 20, FDU-Florham 0
Dickinson 40, McDaniel 20
Duquesne 44, CCSU 20
East Stroudsburg 28, West Chester 14
Endicott 24, W. New England 21
Fordham 26, Stony Brook 7
Frostburg St. 34, Concord 3
Gallaudet 24, Castleton 23
Geneva 20, Thiel 9
Georgetown 17, Lehigh 7
Glenville St. 27, Wheeling Jesuit 13
Grove City 31, Allegheny 7
Harvard 48, Howard 7
Hobart 49, Hilbert 3
Husson 28, Curry 7
Illinois 27, Maryland 24
Indiana (Pa.) 20, Edinboro 10
Ithaca 17, Union (NY) 9
Johns Hopkins 34, Franklin & Marshall 27
Kings (Pa.) 35, Lebanon Valley 21
Kutztown 9, Shippensburg 6, OT
Lincoln (Pa.) 27, Elizabeth City St. 21
Lock Haven 21, Bloomsburg 13
Lycoming 28, Catholic 25
Maine 24, LIU Brooklyn 13
Marist 30, San Diego 16
Mass.-Dartmouth 26, Westfield St. 23, OT
Merchant Marine 28, MIT 14
Mercyhurst 36, Clarion 35
Middlebury 20, Trinity (Conn.) 15
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Hampton 10
Muhlenberg 41, Gettysburg 13
New England 62, Nichols 26
New Hampshire 38, Albany (NY) 31
Penn 20, Columbia 17
Penn St. 63, Umass 0
Pittsburgh 38, Louisville 21
Plymouth St. 40, Fitchburg St. 21
RPI 51, Buffalo St. 28
Richmond 24, Rhode Island 17
Rochester 37, St. Lawrence 27
Rutgers 27, Michigan St. 24
Salisbury 31, Montclair St. 12
Shepherd 33, Millersville 17
Slippery Rock 49, Gannon 24
St. Anselm 13, New Haven 9
Stevenson 42, Alvernia 6
Susquehanna 56, Juniata 0
Troy 19, Army 0
Tufts 49, Wesleyan (Conn.) 14
Ursinus 39, William Paterson 15
Utica 24, Morrisville St. 6
Villanova 21, Elon 0
W. Connecticut 56, Framingham St. 34
Waynesburg 24, St. Vincent 0
West Liberty 24, WV Wesleyan 7
Widener 31, Misericordia 27
Wilkes 42, Keystone 7
Williams 24, Hamilton 17
Yale 31, Sacred Heart 3
Alabama 24, Arkansas 21
Alabama A&M 45, Grambling St. 24
Alabama St. 24, Jackson St. 19
Allen 39, Albany St. (Ga.) 27
Austin Peay 41, Gardner-Webb 14
Belhaven 42, Lagrange 20
Birmingham Southern 16, Hendrix 15
Brevard 52, Methodist 20
Carson-Newman 14, Erskine 10
Centre 45, Southwestern (Texas) 21
Charleston Southern 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10
Chattanooga 22, Mercer 10
E. Kentucky 41, Tarleton St. 35, 2OT
ETSU 41, Wofford 10
Edward Waters 41, Tuskegee 38
FAU 56, South Florida 14
Fayetteville St. 19, Livingstone 14
Florida 41, South Carolina 39
Florida St. 41, Syracuse 3
Furman 27, Samford 21
Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20
Hampden-Sydney 31, Averett 28
Huntingdon 28, Maryville (Tenn.) 21
James Madison 41, Georgia Southern 13
Johnson C. Smith 14, St. Augustines 6
Kentucky St. 21, Lane 14
LSU 48, Auburn 18
Lamar 30, SE Louisiana 24
Lenoir-Rhyne 47, Barton 3
Limestone 17, Wingate 10
MVSU 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Mars Hill 24, Emory & Henry 14
Miles 36, Morehouse 22
NC Wesleyan 34, Greensboro 28
Navy 14, Charlotte 0
Newberry 38, Catawba 31
Randolph Macon 38, Bridgewater (Va.) 3
Rhodes 30, Sewanee 10
S. Illinois 27, Murray St. 6
Shenandoah 31, Guilford 20
Shorter 19, Clark Atlanta 13, OT
Southern U. 45, Lincoln Oaklanders 18
Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13
Tennessee St. 24, Norfolk St. 17
Tennessee Tech 28, SC State 7
Texas Southern 34, Bethune-Cookman 31
Tusculum 35, Virginia-Wise 7
UNC-Pembroke 49, Fairmont St. 7
VMI 17, The Citadel 13
Valdosta St. 21, Mississippi College 10
Virginia St. 39, Bluefield State 23
Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 13
Virginia Union 52, Bowie St. 3
Washington & Lee 41, Ferrum 16
West Alabama 10, West Florida 6
West Georgia 35, Chowan 24
Winston-Salem 41, Shaw 20
Alma 35, Hope 17
Ashland 35, Northwood (Mich.) 3
Augustana (Ill.) 35, Washington (Mo.) 17
Augustana (SD) 48, Winona St. 28
Aurora 37, St. Norbert 9
Beloit 34, Lawrence 14
Bemidji St. 33, Wayne St. (Neb.) 23
Benedictine (Ill.) 19, Rockford 7
Bethel (Minn. ) 38, Augsburg 7
Buena Vista 17, Luther 10
Carroll (Wis.) 62, Elmhurst 14
Cent. Michigan 17, Akron 10
Cent. Oklahoma 59, Lincoln (Mo.) 17
Central St. (Ohio) 21, Savannah St. 10
Chicago 21, Ripon 6
Coe 28, Simpson 0
Concordia (Moor.) 58, Hamline 14
Davidson 35, Butler 33
DePauw 53, Wooster 7
Denison 28, Wabash 24
Drake 52, St. Thomas (Minn.) 21
E. Michigan 28, Kent St. 14
Emporia St. 38, Washburn 23
Findlay 38, Thomas More 10
Fort Hays St. 31, Neb.-Kearney 17
Franklin 35, Defiance 21
Grand Valley St. 49, Ferris St. 28
Gustavus Adolphus 55, Macalester 18
Hanover 34, Manchester 0
Heidelberg 28, Otterbein 8
Hillsdale 44, Kentucky Wesleyan 14
Illinois College 61, Knox 7
Illinois St. 44, Indiana St. 7
Indianapolis 38, Truman St. 17
Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6
Iowa St. 30, Cincinnati 10
John Carroll 44, Ohio Northern 14
Kalamazoo 45, Adrian 23
Lake Forest 47, Grinnell 0
Lakeland 17, Concordia (Ill.) 9
Loras 41, Nebraska Wesleyan 38, 2OT
Marietta 45, Wilmington (Ohio) 15
Martin Luther 31, Greenville 29
McKendree 41, Upper Iowa 34, OT
Miami (Ohio) 34, W. Michigan 21
Michigan 52, Indiana 7
Michigan Tech 62, N. Michigan 0
Minn. Duluth 46, Mary 0
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 53, Sioux Falls 40
Minn.-Morris 45, Westminster (Mo.) 0
Minnesota St. 45, W. Oregon 14
Minot St. 17, Concordia (St.P.) 10
Missouri S&T 45, SW Baptist 19
Missouri St. 48, W. Illinois 7
Monmouth (Ill.) 43, Cornell (Iowa) 6
Morehead St. 24, Valparaiso 21
Mount St. Joseph 77, Anderson (Ind.) 14
Mount Union 76, Capital 0
N. Illinois 23, Ohio 13
NW Missouri St. 27, Missouri Western 23
North Central 75, Millikin 3
North Dakota 49, N. Dakota St. 24
North Park 20, Illinois Wesleyan 18
Northern St. 24, SW Minnesota 17
Ohio Dominican 12, Walsh 10
Ohio St. 41, Purdue 7
Ohio Wesleyan 19, Hiram 18
Pittsburg St. 31, Missouri Southern 21
Presbyterian 20, Dayton 17, OT
Quincy 41, William Jewell 28
Rose Hulman 52, Bluffton 28
S. Dakota St. 41, N. Iowa 6
SE Missouri 35, E. Illinois 28
Saginaw Valley St. 32, St. Xavier 10
South Dakota 34, Youngstown St. 31
St. John’s (Minn.) 63, Carleton 7
St. Olaf 37, St. Scholastica 17
Tiffin 50, Lake Erie 0
Toledo 13, Ball St. 6
Trine 28, Olivet 14
Wartburg 31, Dubuque 10
Wheaton (Ill.) 50, Carthage 13
Wis. Lutheran 42, Eureka 14
Wis.-La Crosse 21, Wis.-Platteville 17
Wis.-Oshkosh 35, Wis.-Eau Claire 7
Wis.-Stout 51, Wis.-Stevens Pt 14
Wis.-Whitewater 21, Wis.-River Falls 14
Wittenberg 72, Oberlin 7
Abilene Christian 30, North Alabama 13
Arkansas Tech 24, Ark.-Monticello 10
Cent. Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 21
Cent. Missouri 63, Northeastern St. 24
E. Texas Baptist 14, McMurry 13
East Central 42, NW Oklahoma 7
Hardin Simmons 27, Texas Lutheran 22
Houston Christian 30, Prairie View 0
Howard Payne 35, Austin 11
Incarnate Word 28, Texas A&M Commerce 11
Kansas St. 38, Texas Tech 21
Mary Hardin-Baylor 37, Sul Ross St. 13
North Texas 45, Temple 14
Oklahoma Baptist 20, SW Oklahoma 13
Oklahoma St. 39, Kansas 32
S. Arkansas 35, Henderson St. 34
SE Oklahoma 20, S. Nazarene 19
TCU 44, BYU 11
Air Force 34, Wyoming 27
Arizona 44, Washington St. 6
CSU-Pueblo 56, N.M. Highlands 7
Chadron St. 53, Adams St. 14
Claremont Mudd 30, La Verne 17
Colorado Mesa 62, Fort Lewis 14
Colorado Mines 45, S.D. Mines 22
Idaho St. 42, E. Washington 41
Lewis & Clark 51, Pacific (Ore.) 35
Linfield 41, George Fox 13
Pacific Lutheran 62, Willamette 7
Portland St. 45, N. Arizona 21
Sacramento St. 21, N. Colorado 13
San Jose St. 52, New Mexico 24
UNLV 45, Nevada 27
Utah 34, California 14
W. Colorado 35, Black Hills St. 20
Washington 36, Oregon 33
Whitworth 63, Puget Sound 21
