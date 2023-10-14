On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

NCAA Football Scores

The Associated Press
October 14, 2023 10:30 pm
4 min read
      

EAST

Alfred St. 46, Anna Maria 20

American International 27, S. Connecticut 21

Assumption 21, Franklin Pierce 17

Bentley 27, Pace 9

Bowdoin 35, Bates 20

Bowling Green 24, Buffalo 14

Brown 28, Princeton 27, OT

Bryant 43, Robert Morris 24

Bucknell 21, Cornell 13

California (Pa.) 41, Seton Hill 14

Carnegie Mellon 41, Bethany (WV) 7

Case Western 31, Westminster (Pa.) 6

Charleston (WV) 52, Notre Dame (Ohio) 27

Christopher Newport 21, Rowan 18

Colby 19, Amherst 16

Colgate 27, Dartmouth 24, OT

College of NJ 27, Kean 0

Cortland 59, Alfred 21

Delaware 21, NC A&T 6

Delaware Valley 20, FDU-Florham 0

Dickinson 40, McDaniel 20

Duquesne 44, CCSU 20

East Stroudsburg 28, West Chester 14

Endicott 24, W. New England 21

Fordham 26, Stony Brook 7

Frostburg St. 34, Concord 3

Gallaudet 24, Castleton 23

Geneva 20, Thiel 9

Georgetown 17, Lehigh 7

Glenville St. 27, Wheeling Jesuit 13

Grove City 31, Allegheny 7

Harvard 48, Howard 7

Hobart 49, Hilbert 3

Husson 28, Curry 7

Illinois 27, Maryland 24

Indiana (Pa.) 20, Edinboro 10

Ithaca 17, Union (NY) 9

Johns Hopkins 34, Franklin & Marshall 27

Kings (Pa.) 35, Lebanon Valley 21

Kutztown 9, Shippensburg 6, OT

Lincoln (Pa.) 27, Elizabeth City St. 21

Lock Haven 21, Bloomsburg 13

Lycoming 28, Catholic 25

Maine 24, LIU Brooklyn 13

Marist 30, San Diego 16

Mass.-Dartmouth 26, Westfield St. 23, OT

Merchant Marine 28, MIT 14

Mercyhurst 36, Clarion 35

Middlebury 20, Trinity (Conn.) 15

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Hampton 10

Muhlenberg 41, Gettysburg 13

New England 62, Nichols 26

New Hampshire 38, Albany (NY) 31

Penn 20, Columbia 17

Penn St. 63, Umass 0

Pittsburgh 38, Louisville 21

Plymouth St. 40, Fitchburg St. 21

RPI 51, Buffalo St. 28

Richmond 24, Rhode Island 17

Rochester 37, St. Lawrence 27

Rutgers 27, Michigan St. 24

Salisbury 31, Montclair St. 12

Shepherd 33, Millersville 17

Slippery Rock 49, Gannon 24

St. Anselm 13, New Haven 9

Stevenson 42, Alvernia 6

Susquehanna 56, Juniata 0

Troy 19, Army 0

Tufts 49, Wesleyan (Conn.) 14

Ursinus 39, William Paterson 15

Utica 24, Morrisville St. 6

Villanova 21, Elon 0

W. Connecticut 56, Framingham St. 34

Waynesburg 24, St. Vincent 0

West Liberty 24, WV Wesleyan 7

Widener 31, Misericordia 27

Wilkes 42, Keystone 7

Williams 24, Hamilton 17

Yale 31, Sacred Heart 3

SOUTH

Alabama 24, Arkansas 21

Alabama A&M 45, Grambling St. 24

Alabama St. 24, Jackson St. 19

Allen 39, Albany St. (Ga.) 27

Austin Peay 41, Gardner-Webb 14

Belhaven 42, Lagrange 20

Birmingham Southern 16, Hendrix 15

Brevard 52, Methodist 20

Carson-Newman 14, Erskine 10

Centre 45, Southwestern (Texas) 21

Charleston Southern 24, Lindenwood (Mo.) 10

Chattanooga 22, Mercer 10

E. Kentucky 41, Tarleton St. 35, 2OT

ETSU 41, Wofford 10

Edward Waters 41, Tuskegee 38

FAU 56, South Florida 14

Fayetteville St. 19, Livingstone 14

Florida 41, South Carolina 39

Florida St. 41, Syracuse 3

Furman 27, Samford 21

Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20

Hampden-Sydney 31, Averett 28

Huntingdon 28, Maryville (Tenn.) 21

James Madison 41, Georgia Southern 13

Johnson C. Smith 14, St. Augustines 6

Kentucky St. 21, Lane 14

LSU 48, Auburn 18

Lamar 30, SE Louisiana 24

Lenoir-Rhyne 47, Barton 3

Limestone 17, Wingate 10

MVSU 42, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Mars Hill 24, Emory & Henry 14

Miles 36, Morehouse 22

NC Wesleyan 34, Greensboro 28

Navy 14, Charlotte 0

Newberry 38, Catawba 31

Randolph Macon 38, Bridgewater (Va.) 3

Rhodes 30, Sewanee 10

S. Illinois 27, Murray St. 6

Shenandoah 31, Guilford 20

Shorter 19, Clark Atlanta 13, OT

Southern U. 45, Lincoln Oaklanders 18

Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13

Tennessee St. 24, Norfolk St. 17

Tennessee Tech 28, SC State 7

Texas Southern 34, Bethune-Cookman 31

Tusculum 35, Virginia-Wise 7

UNC-Pembroke 49, Fairmont St. 7

VMI 17, The Citadel 13

Valdosta St. 21, Mississippi College 10

Virginia St. 39, Bluefield State 23

Virginia Tech 30, Wake Forest 13

Virginia Union 52, Bowie St. 3

Washington & Lee 41, Ferrum 16

West Alabama 10, West Florida 6

West Georgia 35, Chowan 24

Winston-Salem 41, Shaw 20

MIDWEST

Alma 35, Hope 17

Ashland 35, Northwood (Mich.) 3

Augustana (Ill.) 35, Washington (Mo.) 17

Augustana (SD) 48, Winona St. 28

Aurora 37, St. Norbert 9

Beloit 34, Lawrence 14

Bemidji St. 33, Wayne St. (Neb.) 23

Benedictine (Ill.) 19, Rockford 7

Bethel (Minn. ) 38, Augsburg 7

Buena Vista 17, Luther 10

Carroll (Wis.) 62, Elmhurst 14

Cent. Michigan 17, Akron 10

Cent. Oklahoma 59, Lincoln (Mo.) 17

Central St. (Ohio) 21, Savannah St. 10

Chicago 21, Ripon 6

Coe 28, Simpson 0

Concordia (Moor.) 58, Hamline 14

Davidson 35, Butler 33

DePauw 53, Wooster 7

Denison 28, Wabash 24

Drake 52, St. Thomas (Minn.) 21

E. Michigan 28, Kent St. 14

Emporia St. 38, Washburn 23

Findlay 38, Thomas More 10

Fort Hays St. 31, Neb.-Kearney 17

Franklin 35, Defiance 21

Grand Valley St. 49, Ferris St. 28

Gustavus Adolphus 55, Macalester 18

Hanover 34, Manchester 0

Heidelberg 28, Otterbein 8

Hillsdale 44, Kentucky Wesleyan 14

Illinois College 61, Knox 7

Illinois St. 44, Indiana St. 7

Indianapolis 38, Truman St. 17

Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6

Iowa St. 30, Cincinnati 10

John Carroll 44, Ohio Northern 14

Kalamazoo 45, Adrian 23

Lake Forest 47, Grinnell 0

Lakeland 17, Concordia (Ill.) 9

Loras 41, Nebraska Wesleyan 38, 2OT

Marietta 45, Wilmington (Ohio) 15

Martin Luther 31, Greenville 29

McKendree 41, Upper Iowa 34, OT

Miami (Ohio) 34, W. Michigan 21

Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Michigan Tech 62, N. Michigan 0

Minn. Duluth 46, Mary 0

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 53, Sioux Falls 40

Minn.-Morris 45, Westminster (Mo.) 0

Minnesota St. 45, W. Oregon 14

Minot St. 17, Concordia (St.P.) 10

Missouri S&T 45, SW Baptist 19

Missouri St. 48, W. Illinois 7

Monmouth (Ill.) 43, Cornell (Iowa) 6

Morehead St. 24, Valparaiso 21

Mount St. Joseph 77, Anderson (Ind.) 14

Mount Union 76, Capital 0

N. Illinois 23, Ohio 13

NW Missouri St. 27, Missouri Western 23

North Central 75, Millikin 3

North Dakota 49, N. Dakota St. 24

North Park 20, Illinois Wesleyan 18

Northern St. 24, SW Minnesota 17

Ohio Dominican 12, Walsh 10

Ohio St. 41, Purdue 7

Ohio Wesleyan 19, Hiram 18

Pittsburg St. 31, Missouri Southern 21

Presbyterian 20, Dayton 17, OT

Quincy 41, William Jewell 28

Rose Hulman 52, Bluffton 28

S. Dakota St. 41, N. Iowa 6

SE Missouri 35, E. Illinois 28

Saginaw Valley St. 32, St. Xavier 10

South Dakota 34, Youngstown St. 31

St. John’s (Minn.) 63, Carleton 7

St. Olaf 37, St. Scholastica 17

Tiffin 50, Lake Erie 0

Toledo 13, Ball St. 6

Trine 28, Olivet 14

Wartburg 31, Dubuque 10

Wheaton (Ill.) 50, Carthage 13

Wis. Lutheran 42, Eureka 14

Wis.-La Crosse 21, Wis.-Platteville 17

Wis.-Oshkosh 35, Wis.-Eau Claire 7

Wis.-Stout 51, Wis.-Stevens Pt 14

Wis.-Whitewater 21, Wis.-River Falls 14

Wittenberg 72, Oberlin 7

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 30, North Alabama 13

Arkansas Tech 24, Ark.-Monticello 10

Cent. Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 21

Cent. Missouri 63, Northeastern St. 24

E. Texas Baptist 14, McMurry 13

East Central 42, NW Oklahoma 7

Hardin Simmons 27, Texas Lutheran 22

Houston Christian 30, Prairie View 0

Howard Payne 35, Austin 11

Incarnate Word 28, Texas A&M Commerce 11

Kansas St. 38, Texas Tech 21

Mary Hardin-Baylor 37, Sul Ross St. 13

North Texas 45, Temple 14

Oklahoma Baptist 20, SW Oklahoma 13

Oklahoma St. 39, Kansas 32

S. Arkansas 35, Henderson St. 34

SE Oklahoma 20, S. Nazarene 19

TCU 44, BYU 11

FAR WEST

Air Force 34, Wyoming 27

Arizona 44, Washington St. 6

CSU-Pueblo 56, N.M. Highlands 7

Chadron St. 53, Adams St. 14

Claremont Mudd 30, La Verne 17

Colorado Mesa 62, Fort Lewis 14

Colorado Mines 45, S.D. Mines 22

Idaho St. 42, E. Washington 41

Lewis & Clark 51, Pacific (Ore.) 35

Linfield 41, George Fox 13

Pacific Lutheran 62, Willamette 7

Portland St. 45, N. Arizona 21

Sacramento St. 21, N. Colorado 13

San Jose St. 52, New Mexico 24

UNLV 45, Nevada 27

Utah 34, California 14

W. Colorado 35, Black Hills St. 20

Washington 36, Oregon 33

Whitworth 63, Puget Sound 21

