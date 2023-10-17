On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Neymar leaves Brazil match in tears with apparent left knee injury

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 9:22 pm
< a min read
      

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Neymar was in tears as he left the field with an apparent knee injury at the end of the first half of Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match at Uruguay on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old striker tripped and fell during a run in the 44th minute at the Centenario Staidum and was immediately surrounded by players from both teams as he held his left knee.

Neymar was carried off on a stretcher with both of his hands on his face. Richarlison came on to replace him.

Brazil’s medical team had no immediate update on Neymar’s condition.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and Splunk's Kristi Chiarenza who will discuss how agencies are addressing the goals and initiatives outlined in NCSIP, and what agencies have in store for cybersecurity in the future.. Register today!

Neymar, who plays for Al Hilal of the Saudi Pro League, was criticized by fans before the World Cup qualifier because of his subpar performance during Thursday’s 1-1 draw between host Brazil and Venezuela.

Neymar made his national team debut in 2010 and has 79 goals in 128 appearances for Brazil.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories