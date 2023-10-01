NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|130
|71
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|91
|35
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|42
|61
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|52
|59
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|74
|70
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|66
|73
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|57
|75
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|67
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|71
|55
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|73
|32
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|56
|70
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|46
|67
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|78
|40
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|86
|87
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|45
|77
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|69
|122
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|84
|59
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|86
|38
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|86
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|43
|98
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|55
|54
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|53
|50
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|58
|59
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-0-0
|Carolina
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|54
|81
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|83
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|100
|96
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|47
|106
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|3
|0
|.000
|69
|82
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|90
|42
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|Seattle
|2
|1
|0
|.667
|87
|88
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|72
|67
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|69
|62
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 34, Green Bay 20
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta vs Jacksonville at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New England at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5
Chicago at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 8
Jacksonville vs Buffalo at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday, Oct. 9
Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
