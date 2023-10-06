NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 139 55 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Miami 3 1 0 .750 150 119 1-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 62 84 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 New England 1 3 0 .250 55 97 0-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 2 2 0 .500 96 79 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Indianapolis 2 2 0 .500 97 99 0-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 80 82 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 72 70 2-0-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 99 58 1-1-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 76 60 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 Pittsburgh 2 2 0 .500 62 100 1-1-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Cincinnati 1 3 0 .250 49 94 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 101 60 1-1-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 110 104 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Denver 1 3 0 .250 100 150 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 62 101 0-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 118 90 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 124 41 2-0-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Washington 2 3 0 .400 109 160 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 46 122 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 84 68 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 62 77 2-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 62 76 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Carolina 0 4 0 .000 67 102 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-4-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Detroit 3 1 0 .750 106 83 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Green Bay 2 2 0 .500 100 96 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 90 95 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Chicago 1 4 0 .200 115 157 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div San Francisco 4 0 0 1.000 125 58 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 Seattle 3 1 0 .750 111 91 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 98 85 0-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 1 3 0 .250 88 102 1-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 40, Washington 20

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville vs Buffalo at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday’s Games

Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore vs Tennessee at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

