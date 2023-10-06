NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|139
|55
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Miami
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|150
|119
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|84
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|55
|97
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|96
|79
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|97
|99
|0-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|80
|82
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|72
|70
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|99
|58
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|60
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|62
|100
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|49
|94
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|101
|60
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|104
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|100
|150
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Las Vegas
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|62
|101
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|118
|90
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|124
|41
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|109
|160
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|46
|122
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|68
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|62
|77
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|62
|76
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|0
|4
|0
|.000
|67
|102
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-4-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|106
|83
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|100
|96
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|90
|95
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|115
|157
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|4
|0
|0
|1.000
|125
|58
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|91
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|98
|85
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|3
|0
|.250
|88
|102
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 40, Washington 20
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville vs Buffalo at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Denver at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15
Baltimore vs Tennessee at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 16
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
