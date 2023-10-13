NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|181
|135
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|159
|80
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|93
|105
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|55
|131
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Indianapolis
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|120
|115
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|105
|102
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Houston
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|115
|100
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|88
|93
|2-0-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|109
|75
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|79
|110
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|76
|60
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|1-2-0
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|83
|114
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|147
|88
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|104
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|79
|114
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|129
|200
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|141
|104
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|134
|83
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|109
|160
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|62
|153
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|84
|68
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|83
|96
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|96
|76
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|0
|5
|0
|.000
|91
|144
|0-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-0-0
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|148
|107
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|113
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Chicago
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|115
|157
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|110
|122
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|167
|68
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|1
|0
|.750
|111
|91
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|112
|108
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|108
|136
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 19, Denver 8
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore vs Tennessee at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.
Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas
Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
