Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 15, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 4 1 0 .800 181 135 2-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Buffalo 3 2 0 .600 159 80 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 2 3 0 .400 93 105 1-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
New England 1 4 0 .200 55 131 0-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Indianapolis 3 2 0 .600 120 115 1-2-0 2-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 3 2 0 .600 105 102 1-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Houston 2 3 0 .400 115 100 1-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
Tennessee 2 3 0 .400 88 93 2-0-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 3 2 0 .600 109 75 1-1-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 79 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 76 60 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-2-0
Cincinnati 2 3 0 .400 83 114 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 2-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 147 88 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 110 104 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 2 3 0 .400 79 114 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
Denver 1 5 0 .167 129 200 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 5 0 0 1.000 141 104 2-0-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 2 0 .600 134 83 2-0-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Washington 2 3 0 .400 109 160 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 4 0 .200 62 153 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 84 68 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 3 2 0 .600 83 96 3-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 96 76 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 0 5 0 .000 91 144 0-2-0 0-3-0 0-0-0 0-5-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 4 1 0 .800 148 107 2-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-1-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 3 0 .400 113 113 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Chicago 1 4 0 .200 115 157 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 1 4 0 .200 110 122 0-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 5 0 0 1.000 167 68 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 1 0 .750 111 91 1-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 2 3 0 .400 112 108 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Arizona 1 4 0 .200 108 136 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 19, Denver 8

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs Tennessee at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m.

Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

