NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|223
|156
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|173
|89
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|113
|119
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|72
|152
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|142
|122
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|113
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|140
|152
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Tennessee
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|104
|117
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|133
|91
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|95
|77
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|79
|110
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|100
|127
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|147
|88
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|.500
|110
|104
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|100
|131
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|129
|200
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|155
|124
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|134
|83
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|133
|176
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|71
|167
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|90
|88
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|99
|120
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|109
|96
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|112
|186
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|168
|113
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|113
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|129
|135
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|128
|176
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|184
|87
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|124
|108
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|117
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 19, Denver 8
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 24, Tennessee 16, London, GBR
Cincinnati 17, Seattle 13
Cleveland 19, San Francisco 17
Houston 20, New Orleans 13
Jacksonville 37, Indianapolis 20
Miami 42, Carolina 21
Minnesota 19, Chicago 13
Washington 24, Atlanta 16
Las Vegas 21, New England 17
Detroit 20, Tampa Bay 6
L.A. Rams 26, Arizona 9
N.Y. Jets 20, Philadelphia 14
Buffalo 14, N.Y. Giants 9
Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay
Monday’s Games
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas
Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.