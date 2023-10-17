On Air: Innovation in Government
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 5 1 0 .833 223 156 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 173 89 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
New England 1 5 0 .167 72 152 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 4 2 0 .667 142 122 2-2-0 2-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Indianapolis 3 3 0 .500 140 152 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 133 91 1-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 95 77 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 79 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 100 127 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 3-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 147 88 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 100 131 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 127 124 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Denver 1 5 0 .167 129 200 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 155 124 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100 2-0-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Washington 3 3 0 .500 133 176 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 71 167 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 90 88 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 99 120 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 3 3 0 .500 109 96 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-5-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 5 1 0 .833 168 113 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 3 0 .400 113 113 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 2 4 0 .333 129 135 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 1 5 0 .167 128 176 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 5 1 0 .833 184 87 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 124 108 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 138 117 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Arizona 1 5 0 .167 117 162 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 19, Denver 8

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 24, Tennessee 16, London, GBR

Cincinnati 17, Seattle 13

Cleveland 19, San Francisco 17

Houston 20, New Orleans 13

Jacksonville 37, Indianapolis 20

Miami 42, Carolina 21

Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

Washington 24, Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 21, New England 17

Detroit 20, Tampa Bay 6

L.A. Rams 26, Arizona 9

N.Y. Jets 20, Philadelphia 14

Buffalo 14, N.Y. Giants 9

Open: Pittsburgh, Green Bay

Monday’s Games

Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

