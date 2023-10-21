NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|223
|156
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|173
|89
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|113
|119
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|72
|152
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|173
|146
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|113
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|140
|152
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Tennessee
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|104
|117
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|133
|91
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|0-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|95
|77
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|79
|110
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|100
|127
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|147
|88
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|100
|131
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|127
|124
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Denver
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|129
|200
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|155
|124
|2-0-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|154
|100
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|133
|176
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|71
|167
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|90
|88
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|99
|120
|3-1-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|133
|127
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|112
|186
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|168
|113
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|3
|0
|.400
|113
|113
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|129
|135
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|128
|176
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|184
|87
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|3
|2
|0
|.600
|124
|108
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|3-1-0
|0-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|138
|117
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|5
|0
|.167
|117
|162
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-1-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 31, New Orleans 24
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15 p.m.
