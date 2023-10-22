On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 22, 2023 9:59 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 5 1 0 .833 223 156 3-0-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 173 89 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
New England 1 5 0 .167 72 152 0-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 5 2 0 .714 173 146 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Indianapolis 3 3 0 .500 140 152 1-2-0 2-1-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 133 91 1-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 0-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 3 2 0 .600 95 77 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Pittsburgh 3 2 0 .600 79 110 2-1-0 1-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 100 127 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 3-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 147 88 2-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Las Vegas 3 3 0 .500 100 131 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 3 0 .400 127 124 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Denver 1 5 0 .167 129 200 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 1-1-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 5 1 0 .833 155 124 2-0-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100 2-0-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Washington 3 3 0 .500 133 176 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 71 167 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 90 88 1-2-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-2-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 3 3 0 .500 99 120 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-5-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 5 1 0 .833 168 113 2-1-0 3-0-0 1-0-0 4-1-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 3 0 .400 113 113 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 2 4 0 .333 129 135 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 1 5 0 .167 128 176 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 5 1 0 .833 184 87 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 3 2 0 .600 124 108 1-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 3-1-0 0-1-0
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 138 117 1-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Arizona 1 5 0 .167 117 162 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 1-4-0 0-2-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 31, New Orleans 24

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|28 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories