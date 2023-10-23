On Air: For Your Benefit
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
October 23, 2023 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Miami 5 2 0 .714 240 187 3-0-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Buffalo 4 3 0 .571 198 118 3-1-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-0-0 1-2-0
N.Y. Jets 3 3 0 .500 113 119 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
New England 2 5 0 .286 101 177 1-3-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 2-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Jacksonville 5 2 0 .714 173 146 2-2-0 3-0-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Houston 3 3 0 .500 135 113 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Indianapolis 3 4 0 .429 178 191 1-3-0 2-1-0 3-3-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
Tennessee 2 4 0 .333 104 117 2-1-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 5 2 0 .714 171 97 2-1-0 3-1-0 4-2-0 1-0-0 2-1-0
Cleveland 4 2 0 .667 134 115 3-1-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0
Pittsburgh 4 2 0 .667 103 127 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Cincinnati 3 3 0 .500 100 127 2-1-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 3-0-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 6 1 0 .857 178 105 3-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Las Vegas 3 4 0 .429 112 161 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Chargers 2 4 0 .333 144 155 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 2 5 0 .286 148 217 1-3-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 2-1-0 0-2-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Philadelphia 6 1 0 .857 186 141 3-0-0 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 1-0-0
Dallas 4 2 0 .667 154 100 2-0-0 2-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 1-0-0
Washington 3 4 0 .429 140 190 1-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 0-2-0
N.Y. Giants 2 5 0 .286 85 174 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 4 3 0 .571 115 133 3-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 2-0-0
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 103 104 1-3-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 3-3-0 1-1-0
New Orleans 3 4 0 .429 133 127 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Carolina 0 6 0 .000 112 186 0-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 0-5-0 0-2-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Detroit 5 2 0 .714 174 151 2-1-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 1-0-0
Green Bay 2 4 0 .333 130 132 1-1-0 1-3-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 2 4 0 .333 129 135 0-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-0-0
Chicago 2 5 0 .286 158 188 1-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 1-3-0 0-2-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
San Francisco 5 1 0 .833 184 87 3-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0
Seattle 4 2 0 .667 144 118 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0
L.A. Rams 3 4 0 .429 155 141 1-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-1-0
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 127 182 1-2-0 0-4-0 0-1-0 1-5-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 31, New Orleans 24

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13

Baltimore 38, Detroit 6

Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12

Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38

N.Y. Giants 14, Washington 7

New England 29, Buffalo 25

Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Rams 17

Seattle 20, Arizona 10

Denver 19, Green Bay 17

Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 17

Philadelphia 31, Miami 17

Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15 p.m.

Top Stories