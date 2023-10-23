NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Miami
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|240
|187
|3-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|198
|118
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|113
|119
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|101
|177
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|173
|146
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Houston
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|135
|113
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|178
|191
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-3-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|Tennessee
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|104
|117
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|171
|97
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|1-0-0
|2-1-0
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|134
|115
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-0-0
|1-2-0
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|103
|127
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Cincinnati
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|100
|127
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|3-0-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|178
|105
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Las Vegas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|112
|161
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|144
|155
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|148
|217
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|186
|141
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|154
|100
|2-0-0
|2-2-0
|3-0-0
|1-2-0
|1-0-0
|Washington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|190
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|0-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|85
|174
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|115
|133
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|103
|104
|1-3-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|133
|127
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|0
|6
|0
|.000
|112
|186
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Detroit
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|174
|151
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-0-0
|Green Bay
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|130
|132
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|129
|135
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-0-0
|Chicago
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|158
|188
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|0-2-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|San Francisco
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|184
|87
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Seattle
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|144
|118
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|155
|141
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|127
|182
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-1-0
|1-5-0
|0-3-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 31, New Orleans 24
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 16, Tampa Bay 13
Baltimore 38, Detroit 6
Chicago 30, Las Vegas 12
Cleveland 39, Indianapolis 38
N.Y. Giants 14, Washington 7
New England 29, Buffalo 25
Pittsburgh 24, L.A. Rams 17
Seattle 20, Arizona 10
Denver 19, Green Bay 17
Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 17
Philadelphia 31, Miami 17
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, Carolina, Dallas
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 29
Atlanta at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Houston at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15 p.m.
