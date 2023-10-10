On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers aim to sweep Orioles in ALDS Game 3

The Associated Press
October 10, 2023 4:20 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (101-61, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -141, Orioles +120; over/under is 9 runs

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series and can move on to the ALCS with a win.

Texas has a 50-31 record at home and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .452.

Baltimore is 101-61 overall and 52-29 on the road. The Orioles have a 44-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rangers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .327 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 42 doubles and 33 home runs. Mitch Garver is 11-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 28 home runs while slugging .472. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|16 Deltek ProjectCon 2023
10|16 Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2023
10|16 12th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories