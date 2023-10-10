Rangers aim to sweep Orioles in ALDS Game 3

Baltimore Orioles (101-61, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Texas Rangers (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:03 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (13-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -141, Orioles +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles meet in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers have a 2-0 lead in the series and can move on to the ALCS with a win.

Texas has a 50-31 record at home and a 90-72 record overall. The Rangers have the third-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .452.

Baltimore is 101-61 overall and 52-29 on the road. The Orioles have a 44-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rangers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .327 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 42 doubles and 33 home runs. Mitch Garver is 11-for-37 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads Baltimore with 28 home runs while slugging .472. Gunnar Henderson is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .217 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Orioles: 6-4, .210 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

