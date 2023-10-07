On Air: Federal News Network
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Formula One world championship for 3rd straight season

October 7, 2023
LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen secured the Formula One title for the third straight year on Saturday in a season of near-total domination for the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen finished second in the sprint race in Qatar and his teammate Sergio Perez, the only driver who could catch him in the standings, crashed out after being struck by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

Rookie Oscar Piastri won the sprint for McLaren and his teammate Lando Norris was third.

The title race was all but over long before Verstappen made sure of it Saturday. His run of 10 straight wins, an all-time F1 record, from May to September left him far ahead in the standings.

“Unbelievable. Guys, I don’t know what to say,” Verstappen told his team. “It’s been a pleasure so far this year.”

Verstappen parked up in the pit lane and stood atop his car with three fingers raised on his right hand before going to celebrate with his team.

Verstappen started third Saturday but was slow off the line and was in fifth after the first lap before fighting his way through the field.

Perez was in a three-way fight with Ocon and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg midway through the sprint when Ocon clipped Hulkenberg’s wheel and span into Perez on the outside of the corner. Both Ocon and Perez’s cars were left stuck in the gravel.

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

