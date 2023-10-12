On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saros makes 23 saves, Predators beat Kraken 3-0 for Brunette’s first coaching victory with team

JIM DIAMOND
October 12, 2023 10:46 pm
2 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 23 saves for his 21st NHL shutout and Nashville beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Thursday night to give Andrew Brunette his first coaching victory with the Predators.

General manager Barry Trotz also got his first win in that position with Nashville. Trotz was the team’s first coach from 1998-2014 before stints with Washington and the New York Islanders. Brunette was an original Predator, scoring the franchise’s first goal in October 1998.

Colton Sissons, Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen scored.

Both teams opened the seasons Tuesday night with road losses, the Predators at Tampa Bay and the Kraken at defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas.

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 10 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and Splunk's Kristi Chiarenza who will discuss how agencies are addressing the goals and initiatives outlined in NCSIP, and what agencies have in store for cybersecurity in the future.. Register today!

Sissons opened the scoring just past the midway point of the second period.

With the Kraken on a power play, Cole Smith sent a backhand saucer pass from inside the Nashville blue line into the neutral zone, where Sissons won a race for the puck and went in on a breakaway. He went forehand to backhand to beat goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Nyquist scored his first goal as a Predator at 10:03 of the third off of a deflection in front of Grubauer on a delayed penalty to Seattle, and Parssinen completed the scoring with an empty-net goal.

Parsinnen also scored in the opener.

Grubauer finished with 32 saves.

SOLO SKATE

When the Kraken skated out for the pregame warmup, rookie Tye Kartye took a lap on his own, as per NHL tradition for players appearing in their first game. Kartye did appear in 10 playoff games for the Kraken last season, scoring three goals and adding two assists.

SCHENN OUT

        Read more: Sports News

Predators defenseman Luke Schenn sat out due to a lower-body injury. He was replaced by Dante Fabbro, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At St. Louis on Saturday night.

Predators: At Boston on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|19 Luke AFB Tech Expo
10|19 Corporate Gray Virtual...
10|19 Indiana Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories