On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 14, 2023 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

PREP FOOTBALL=

Concordia Prep 21, St. Mary’s 0

Fairmont Heights 30, Central 6

Fort Hill 36, Wadsworth, Ohio 35

        Join us for a panel discussion on Oct. 18 with Jason Miller, agency leaders and ICF's David Birken who will discuss IT modernization strategy and the change management strategies behind their success. Register today!

Georgetown Prep 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 0

Kent Island 61, James M. Bennett 34

Landon 21, Episcopal, Va. 14

Largo 24, Friendly 20

Laurel 36, High Point 28

Long Reach 27, Hammond 0

MD School for the Deaf 14, Model, D.C. 6

Maret, D.C. 51, Saint James 21

        Read more: Sports News

Milford Mill 56, Woodlawn 0

Mt. Hebron 50, Centennial 8

New Town 8, Hereford 2

Oakland Mills 27, Atholton 20

Oxon Hill 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Parkville 47, Towson 7

St. Albans, D.C. 19, Bullis 9

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. John’s Catholic Prep 34, Annapolis Area Christian 0

St. John’s, D.C. 23, Bishop McNamara 14

St. Mary’s Ryken 28, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0

Suitland 30, Bowie 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News