Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Concordia Prep 21, St. Mary’s 0
Fairmont Heights 30, Central 6
Fort Hill 36, Wadsworth, Ohio 35
Georgetown Prep 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 0
Kent Island 61, James M. Bennett 34
Landon 21, Episcopal, Va. 14
Largo 24, Friendly 20
Laurel 36, High Point 28
Long Reach 27, Hammond 0
MD School for the Deaf 14, Model, D.C. 6
Maret, D.C. 51, Saint James 21
Milford Mill 56, Woodlawn 0
Mt. Hebron 50, Centennial 8
New Town 8, Hereford 2
Oakland Mills 27, Atholton 20
Oxon Hill 55, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Parkville 47, Towson 7
St. Albans, D.C. 19, Bullis 9
St. John’s Catholic Prep 34, Annapolis Area Christian 0
St. John’s, D.C. 23, Bishop McNamara 14
St. Mary’s Ryken 28, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 0
Suitland 30, Bowie 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.