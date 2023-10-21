Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Baltimore Poly 32, Patterson 20
Bullis 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 10
Concordia Prep 26, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 7
DuVal 42, High Point 0
Dulaney 6, Parkville 0
Forest Park 44, Lake Clifton 0
Georgetown Prep 24, Landon 21
Gonzaga College, D.C. 17, Bishop McNamara 8
Gwynn Park 34, Central 0
MD School for the Deaf 38, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 22
Mt. St. Joseph’s 14, Calvert Hall College 7
New Town 39, Towson 14
Oxon Hill 48, Bladensburg 0
Saint James 49, Connexions Community Leadership 8
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
