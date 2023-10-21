Saturday’s Scores

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
October 21, 2023 5:39 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Baltimore Poly 32, Patterson 20

Bullis 28, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 10

Concordia Prep 26, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 7

DuVal 42, High Point 0

Dulaney 6, Parkville 0

Forest Park 44, Lake Clifton 0

Georgetown Prep 24, Landon 21

Gonzaga College, D.C. 17, Bishop McNamara 8

Gwynn Park 34, Central 0

MD School for the Deaf 38, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 22

Mt. St. Joseph’s 14, Calvert Hall College 7

New Town 39, Towson 14

Oxon Hill 48, Bladensburg 0

Saint James 49, Connexions Community Leadership 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories