Sevilla expels fan from stadium for racist behavior during game against Real Madrid

The Associated Press
October 21, 2023 3:46 pm
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla expelled a fan from its stadium and filed a complaint with police after the spectator allegedly displayed “xenophobic and racist behavior” in Saturday’s home game against Real Madrid in the Spanish league.

In a statement Sevilla did not specify what the behavior was, or any intended target.

Madrid star Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been targeted by racist abuse by rival fans on several occasions.

Sevilla’s statement was issued shortly after it drew 1-1 with Madrid at its Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla said that it “condemns any xenophobic and racist behavior, even an isolated case, like this one was, and expresses its predisposition to work with authorities to eradicate these attitudes.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer

