Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 12:57 am
1 min read
      

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO (48½) Jacksonville
Tennessee (42½) at INDIANAPOLIS
at ATLANTA (41½) Houston
Baltimore (38) at PITTSBURGH
New Orleans 1 (39½) at NEW ENGLAND
at DETROIT 10 (44½) Carolina
at MIAMI 11½ (47½) NY Giants
Cincinnati 3 (44½) at ARIZONA
Philadelphia (49½) at LA RAMS
Kansas City 6 (52½) at MINNESOTA
at DENVER 3 2 (43½) NY Jets
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (45) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LAS VEGAS 1 1 (44½) Green Bay

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Kansas State 7 10½ (53½) at OKLAHOMA STATE
at ILLINOIS (43½) Nebraska

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at WISCONSIN 14½ 13½ (43½) Rutgers
at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland
at MISSISSIPPI STATE 21½ 20½ (56½) Western Michigan
at ARMY (50½) Boston College
Texas (60½) at OKLAHOMA
Toledo 19½ 19½ (56½) at UMASS
LSU (64½) at MISSOURI
at NC STATE (44½) Marshall
Central Michigan (52½) at BUFFALO
UTSA 11½ 14½ (55½) at TEMPLE
at UCLA (60½) Washington State
at NORTH CAROLINA (59½) Syracuse
at OHIO 26½ 25½ (45½) Kent State
Alabama (46½) at TEXAS A&M
at NAVY (61½) North Texas
Northern Illinois (42½) at AKRON
at MIAMI (OH) 11½ (44½) Bowling Green
at EASTERN MICHIGAN (42½) Ball State
at FLORIDA STATE 24½ 23½ (52½) Virginia Tech
at CLEMSON 14½ 20½ (52½) Wake Forest
at IOWA (39½) Purdue
at LOUISIANA ½ (68½) Texas State
South Florida (68½) at UAB
UCF 3 (63½) at KANSAS
at FLORIDA 18½ 18½ (51½) Vanderbilt
at TROY 16½ 16½ (52½) Arkansas State
at RICE 10½ (47½) UConn
at FLORIDA ATLANTIC (53½) Tulsa
Colorado 4 (60½) at ARIZONA STATE
at GEORGIA 23½ 14½ (47½) Kentucky
South Alabama 10½ 10½ (50½) at UL MONROE
at SOUTHERN MISS (58½) Old Dominion
Michigan 16½ 18½ (45½) at MINNESOTA
Notre Dame (53½) at LOUISVILLE
at OLE MISS 12½ 11½ (62½) Arkansas
Fresno State (43½) at WYOMING
at BOISE STATE 7 (57½) San Jose State
TCU (52½) at IOWA STATE
Colorado State (62½) at UTAH STATE
Texas Tech (59½) at BAYLOR
at MIAMI (FL) 18½ 20 (57½) Georgia Tech
Oregon State (51½) at CAL
at USC 21½ 21½ (71½) Arizona

Top Stories