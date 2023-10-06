NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville Tennessee 1½ 2½ (42½) at INDIANAPOLIS at ATLANTA 3½ 1½ (41½) Houston Baltimore 2½ 4½ (38) at PITTSBURGH New Orleans 1½ 1 (39½) at NEW ENGLAND at DETROIT 7½ 10 (44½) Carolina at MIAMI 8½ 11½ (47½) NY Giants Cincinnati 8½ 3 (44½) at ARIZONA Philadelphia 5½ 4½ (49½) at LA RAMS Kansas City 6 3½ (52½) at MINNESOTA at DENVER 3 2 (43½) NY Jets at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3½ (45) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LAS VEGAS 1 1 (44½) Green Bay

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas State 7 10½ (53½) at OKLAHOMA STATE at ILLINOIS 3½ 3½ (43½) Nebraska

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at WISCONSIN 14½ 13½ (43½) Rutgers at OHIO STATE 21 19½ (57½) Maryland at MISSISSIPPI STATE 21½ 20½ (56½) Western Michigan at ARMY 3½ 2½ (50½) Boston College Texas 4½ 5½ (60½) at OKLAHOMA Toledo 19½ 19½ (56½) at UMASS LSU 6½ 4½ (64½) at MISSOURI at NC STATE 6½ 6½ (44½) Marshall Central Michigan 1½ 3½ (52½) at BUFFALO UTSA 11½ 14½ (55½) at TEMPLE at UCLA 2½ 3½ (60½) Washington State at NORTH CAROLINA 6½ 9½ (59½) Syracuse at OHIO 26½ 25½ (45½) Kent State Alabama 7½ 1½ (46½) at TEXAS A&M at NAVY 5½ 5½ (61½) North Texas Northern Illinois 4½ 4½ (42½) at AKRON at MIAMI (OH) 11½ 9½ (44½) Bowling Green at EASTERN MICHIGAN 2½ 2½ (42½) Ball State at FLORIDA STATE 24½ 23½ (52½) Virginia Tech at CLEMSON 14½ 20½ (52½) Wake Forest at IOWA 3½ 1½ (39½) Purdue at LOUISIANA ½ 2½ (68½) Texas State South Florida 2½ 3½ (68½) at UAB UCF 3 1½ (63½) at KANSAS at FLORIDA 18½ 18½ (51½) Vanderbilt at TROY 16½ 16½ (52½) Arkansas State at RICE 10½ 9½ (47½) UConn at FLORIDA ATLANTIC 4½ 2½ (53½) Tulsa Colorado 4 4½ (60½) at ARIZONA STATE at GEORGIA 23½ 14½ (47½) Kentucky South Alabama 10½ 10½ (50½) at UL MONROE at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ 1½ (58½) Old Dominion Michigan 16½ 18½ (45½) at MINNESOTA Notre Dame 6½ 6½ (53½) at LOUISVILLE at OLE MISS 12½ 11½ (62½) Arkansas Fresno State 5½ 6½ (43½) at WYOMING at BOISE STATE 7 9½ (57½) San Jose State TCU 5½ 6½ (52½) at IOWA STATE Colorado State 1½ 2½ (62½) at UTAH STATE Texas Tech 1½ 1½ (59½) at BAYLOR at MIAMI (FL) 18½ 20 (57½) Georgia Tech Oregon State 9½ 9½ (51½) at CAL at USC 21½ 21½ (71½) Arizona

