NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 3½ 5½ (48½) Jacksonville at NEW ENGLAND 1½ 1½ (39½) New Orleans at DETROIT 7½ 9½ (43½) Carolina at MIAMI 8½ 12½ (47½) NY Giants Baltimore 2½ 4½ (38) at PITTSBURGH Tennessee 1½ 2½ (42½) at INDIANAPOLIS at ATLANTA 3½ 2½ (42) Houston Philadelphia 5½ 4½ (50½) at LA RAMS Cincinnati 8½ 3 (44½) at ARIZONA at DENVER 3 2½ (43½) NY Jets Kansas City 6 3½ (52½) at MINNESOTA at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3½ (45) Dallas

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LAS VEGAS 1 1½ (44½) Green Bay

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 3 1½ (57) Louisiana Tech

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SOUTH CAROLINA 1 1 (OFF) Florida at TENNESSEE 7 4 (OFF) Texas A&M at WASHINGTON 3½ 3 (OFF) Oregon at NOTRE DAME 1½ 1½ (OFF) USC

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -120 at BALTIMORE +102 at HOUSTON -138 Minnesota +118

