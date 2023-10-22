NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at TAMPA BAY 2½ 2½ (37½) Atlanta Cleveland 2½ 3½ (40½) at INDIANAPOLIS Buffalo 8½ 7½ (40½) at NEW ENGLAND at BALTIMORE 2½ 3 (43½) Detroit Las Vegas 1½ 2½ (37½) at CHICAGO Washington 1½ 3 (37½) at NY GIANTS at LA RAMS 2½ 3 (43½) Pittsburgh at SEATTLE 7 8½ (44½) Arizona Green Bay 1½ 1½ (45) at DENVER at KANSAS CITY 6 5½ (47½) LA Chargers at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 3 (51½) Miami

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG San Francisco 7 6½ (44) at MINNESOTA

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LOUISIANA TECH 3 2½ (55½) New Mexico State Liberty 1½ 3 (61½) at WESTERN KENTUCKY

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Jacksonville State 4½ 6½ (48½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at SAM HOUSTON 1½ 3 (38) UTEP

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA TECH 1½ 2½ (48½) Syracuse

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma 10 10½ (63½) at KANSAS at PENN STATE 27½ 27½ (47½) Indiana Georgia 20½ 17 (50½) at FLORIDA Oregon 1½ 3½ (OFF) at UTAH Tennessee 4½ 4½ (52½) at KENTUCKY Ohio State 10 14 (OFF) at WISCONSIN Oregon State 8½ 6½ (55½) at ARIZONA at FRESNO STATE 7 7 (OFF) UNLV

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Calgary -137 at DETROIT +114 Boston -250 at ANAHEIM +202

