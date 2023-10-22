On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
October 22, 2023 12:12 am
NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TAMPA BAY (37½) Atlanta
Cleveland (40½) at INDIANAPOLIS
Buffalo (40½) at NEW ENGLAND
at BALTIMORE 3 (43½) Detroit
Las Vegas (37½) at CHICAGO
Washington 3 (37½) at NY GIANTS
at LA RAMS 3 (43½) Pittsburgh
at SEATTLE 7 (44½) Arizona
Green Bay (45) at DENVER
at KANSAS CITY 6 (47½) LA Chargers
at PHILADELPHIA 3 (51½) Miami

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
San Francisco 7 (44) at MINNESOTA

College Football

Tuesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LOUISIANA TECH 3 (55½) New Mexico State
Liberty 3 (61½) at WESTERN KENTUCKY

Wednesday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Jacksonville State (48½) at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
at SAM HOUSTON 3 (38) UTEP

Thursday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECH (48½) Syracuse

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma 10 10½ (63½) at KANSAS
at PENN STATE 27½ 27½ (47½) Indiana
Georgia 20½ 17 (50½) at FLORIDA
Oregon (OFF) at UTAH
Tennessee (52½) at KENTUCKY
Ohio State 10 14 (OFF) at WISCONSIN
Oregon State (55½) at ARIZONA
at FRESNO STATE 7 7 (OFF) UNLV

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -126 Texas +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Calgary -137 at DETROIT +114
Boston -250 at ANAHEIM +202

Top Stories