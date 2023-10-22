NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TAMPA BAY
|2½
|2½
|(37½)
|Atlanta
|Cleveland
|2½
|3½
|(40½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|Buffalo
|8½
|7½
|(40½)
|at NEW ENGLAND
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|3
|(43½)
|Detroit
|Las Vegas
|1½
|2½
|(37½)
|at CHICAGO
|Washington
|1½
|3
|(37½)
|at NY GIANTS
|at LA RAMS
|2½
|3
|(43½)
|Pittsburgh
|at SEATTLE
|7
|8½
|(44½)
|Arizona
|Green Bay
|1½
|1½
|(45)
|at DENVER
|at KANSAS CITY
|6
|5½
|(47½)
|LA Chargers
|at PHILADELPHIA
|2½
|3
|(51½)
|Miami
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Francisco
|7
|6½
|(44)
|at MINNESOTA
College Football
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LOUISIANA TECH
|3
|2½
|(55½)
|New Mexico State
|Liberty
|1½
|3
|(61½)
|at WESTERN KENTUCKY
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Jacksonville State
|4½
|6½
|(48½)
|at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
|at SAM HOUSTON
|1½
|3
|(38)
|UTEP
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|1½
|2½
|(48½)
|Syracuse
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma
|10
|10½
|(63½)
|at KANSAS
|at PENN STATE
|27½
|27½
|(47½)
|Indiana
|Georgia
|20½
|17
|(50½)
|at FLORIDA
|Oregon
|1½
|3½
|(OFF)
|at UTAH
|Tennessee
|4½
|4½
|(52½)
|at KENTUCKY
|Ohio State
|10
|14
|(OFF)
|at WISCONSIN
|Oregon State
|8½
|6½
|(55½)
|at ARIZONA
|at FRESNO STATE
|7
|7
|(OFF)
|UNLV
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-126
|Texas
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Calgary
|-137
|at DETROIT
|+114
|Boston
|-250
|at ANAHEIM
|+202
