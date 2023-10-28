On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
October 28, 2023 11:56 pm
NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Minnesota (41½) at GREEN BAY
New Orleans 5 (43½) at INDIANAPOLIS
Atlanta (35½) at TENNESSEE
Jacksonville 2 (40½) at PITTSBURGH
Houston 3 (43½) at CAROLINA
Philadelphia 6 7 (43½) at WASHINGTON
at DALLAS (45½) LA Rams
NY Jets 3 (35½) at NY GIANTS
at MIAMI 10½ (46½) New England
at SEATTLE (37½) Cleveland
at SAN FRANCISCO 6 (43½) Cincinnati
Baltimore (44½) at ARIZONA
Kansas City 7 (46½) at DENVER
at LA CHARGERS (46½) Chicago

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT 8 (45½) Las Vegas

College Football

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
San Jose State 10½ (57½) at HAWAII

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 3 (229½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Golden State (227½) at HOUSTON
at MILWAUKEE (238½) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 10 (218½) Portland
at LA CLIPPERS 9 (228½) San Antonio
at SACRAMENTO (234) LA Lakers

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Colorado -176 at BUFFALO +146
at WASHINGTON -210 San Jose +172
at NEW JERSEY -176 Minnesota +146
at EDMONTON -150 Calgary +125

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories