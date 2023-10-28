NFL
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Minnesota
|1½
|1½
|(41½)
|at GREEN BAY
|New Orleans
|5
|1½
|(43½)
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|Atlanta
|1½
|2½
|(35½)
|at TENNESSEE
|Jacksonville
|1½
|2
|(40½)
|at PITTSBURGH
|Houston
|3
|3½
|(43½)
|at CAROLINA
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|(43½)
|at WASHINGTON
|at DALLAS
|5½
|6½
|(45½)
|LA Rams
|NY Jets
|2½
|3
|(35½)
|at NY GIANTS
|at MIAMI
|10½
|8½
|(46½)
|New England
|at SEATTLE
|1½
|3½
|(37½)
|Cleveland
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|6
|5½
|(43½)
|Cincinnati
|Baltimore
|7½
|9½
|(44½)
|at ARIZONA
|Kansas City
|8½
|7
|(46½)
|at DENVER
|at LA CHARGERS
|9½
|8½
|(46½)
|Chicago
Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|7½
|8
|(45½)
|Las Vegas
College Football
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|San Jose State
|8½
|10½
|(57½)
|at HAWAII
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|3
|(229½)
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|Golden State
|4½
|(227½)
|at HOUSTON
|at MILWAUKEE
|7½
|(238½)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|10
|(218½)
|Portland
|at LA CLIPPERS
|9
|(228½)
|San Antonio
|at SACRAMENTO
|2½
|(234)
|LA Lakers
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Colorado
|-176
|at BUFFALO
|+146
|at WASHINGTON
|-210
|San Jose
|+172
|at NEW JERSEY
|-176
|Minnesota
|+146
|at EDMONTON
|-150
|Calgary
|+125
