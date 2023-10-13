On Air: Federal News Network
The Chicago Bears have placed leading rusher Khalil Herbert on injured reserve

The Associated Press
October 13, 2023 6:41 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve along with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.

The Bears announced the moves two days before their home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Herbert hurt his right ankle in a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. He was expected to miss several weeks. He and St. Brown (hamstring) now will be eligible to return after four games.

Herbert was leading the Bears with 272 yards rushing.

