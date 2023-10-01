The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (35)
|5-0
|1501
|1
|2. Michigan (12)
|5-0
|1436
|2
|3. Texas (10)
|5-0
|1426
|3
|4. Ohio St. (1)
|4-0
|1357
|4
|5. Florida St. (4)
|4-0
|1336
|5
|6. Penn St.
|5-0
|1227
|6
|7. Washington
|5-0
|1213
|7
|8. Oregon
|5-0
|1113
|9
|9. Southern Cal
|5-0
|1077
|8
|10. Notre Dame
|5-1
|975
|11
|11. Alabama
|4-1
|921
|12
|12. Oklahoma
|5-0
|840
|14
|13. Washington St.
|4-0
|765
|16
|14. North Carolina
|4-0
|726
|15
|15. Oregon St.
|4-1
|633
|19
|16. Mississippi
|4-1
|616
|20
|17. Miami
|4-0
|589
|18
|18. Utah
|4-1
|454
|10
|19. Duke
|4-1
|384
|17
|20. Kentucky
|5-0
|344
|–
|21. Missouri
|5-0
|329
|23
|22. Tennessee
|4-1
|306
|21
|23. LSU
|3-2
|149
|13
|24. Fresno St.
|5-0
|130
|25
|25. Louisville
|5-0
|90
|–
Others receiving votes: Maryland 81, Kansas St. 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.
