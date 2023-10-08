The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (50)
|6-0
|1559
|1
|2. Michigan (11)
|6-0
|1489
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|5-0
|1408
|4
|4. Florida St. (1)
|5-0
|1389
|5
|5. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1278
|12
|6. Penn St.
|5-0
|1273
|6
|7. Washington
|5-0
|1239
|7
|8. Oregon
|5-0
|1150
|8
|9. Texas
|5-1
|1052
|3
|10. Southern Cal
|6-0
|999
|9
|11. Alabama
|5-1
|971
|11
|12. North Carolina
|5-0
|894
|14
|13. Mississippi
|5-1
|748
|16
|14. Louisville
|6-0
|731
|25
|15. Oregon St.
|5-1
|725
|15
|16. Utah
|4-1
|567
|18
|17. Duke
|4-1
|479
|19
|18. UCLA
|4-1
|438
|–
|19. Washington St.
|4-1
|412
|13
|19. Tennessee
|4-1
|412
|22
|21. Notre Dame
|5-2
|374
|10
|22. LSU
|4-2
|321
|23
|23. Kansas
|5-1
|103
|–
|24. Kentucky
|5-1
|99
|20
|25. Miami
|4-1
|74
|17
Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.
