The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
October 8, 2023 1:53 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (50) 6-0 1559 1
2. Michigan (11) 6-0 1489 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1408 4
4. Florida St. (1) 5-0 1389 5
5. Oklahoma 6-0 1278 12
6. Penn St. 5-0 1273 6
7. Washington 5-0 1239 7
8. Oregon 5-0 1150 8
9. Texas 5-1 1052 3
10. Southern Cal 6-0 999 9
11. Alabama 5-1 971 11
12. North Carolina 5-0 894 14
13. Mississippi 5-1 748 16
14. Louisville 6-0 731 25
15. Oregon St. 5-1 725 15
16. Utah 4-1 567 18
17. Duke 4-1 479 19
18. UCLA 4-1 438
19. Washington St. 4-1 412 13
19. Tennessee 4-1 412 22
21. Notre Dame 5-2 374 10
22. LSU 4-2 321 23
23. Kansas 5-1 103
24. Kentucky 5-1 99 20
25. Miami 4-1 74 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.

