The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (50) 6-0 1559 1 2. Michigan (11) 6-0 1489 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 5-0 1408 4 4. Florida St. (1) 5-0 1389 5 5. Oklahoma 6-0 1278 12 6. Penn St. 5-0 1273 6 7. Washington 5-0 1239 7 8. Oregon 5-0 1150 8 9. Texas 5-1 1052 3 10. Southern Cal 6-0 999 9 11. Alabama 5-1 971 11 12. North Carolina 5-0 894 14 13. Mississippi 5-1 748 16 14. Louisville 6-0 731 25 15. Oregon St. 5-1 725 15 16. Utah 4-1 567 18 17. Duke 4-1 479 19 18. UCLA 4-1 438 – 19. Washington St. 4-1 412 13 19. Tennessee 4-1 412 22 21. Notre Dame 5-2 374 10 22. LSU 4-2 321 23 23. Kansas 5-1 103 – 24. Kentucky 5-1 99 20 25. Miami 4-1 74 17

Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.