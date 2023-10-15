The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (43)
|7-0
|1541
|1
|2. Michigan (16)
|7-0
|1492
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|6-0
|1393
|3
|4. Florida St. (1)
|6-0
|1388
|4
|5. Washington (2)
|6-0
|1355
|7
|6. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1277
|5
|7. Penn St.
|6-0
|1253
|6
|8. Texas
|5-1
|1098
|9
|9. Oregon
|5-1
|1034
|8
|10. North Carolina
|6-0
|1011
|12
|11. Alabama
|6-1
|987
|11
|12. Oregon St.
|6-1
|834
|15
|13. Mississippi
|5-1
|825
|13
|14. Utah
|5-1
|695
|16
|15. Notre Dame
|6-2
|664
|21
|16. Duke
|5-1
|593
|17
|17. Tennessee
|5-1
|557
|19
|18. Southern Cal
|6-1
|530
|10
|19. LSU
|5-2
|493
|22
|20. Missouri
|6-1
|365
|–
|21. Louisville
|6-1
|309
|14
|22. Air Force
|6-0
|245
|–
|23. Tulane
|5-1
|137
|–
|24. Iowa
|6-1
|125
|–
|25. UCLA
|4-2
|122
|18
Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.
