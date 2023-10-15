The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal News Network
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (43) 7-0 1541 1
2. Michigan (16) 7-0 1492 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 6-0 1393 3
4. Florida St. (1) 6-0 1388 4
5. Washington (2) 6-0 1355 7
6. Oklahoma 6-0 1277 5
7. Penn St. 6-0 1253 6
8. Texas 5-1 1098 9
9. Oregon 5-1 1034 8
10. North Carolina 6-0 1011 12
11. Alabama 6-1 987 11
12. Oregon St. 6-1 834 15
13. Mississippi 5-1 825 13
14. Utah 5-1 695 16
15. Notre Dame 6-2 664 21
16. Duke 5-1 593 17
17. Tennessee 5-1 557 19
18. Southern Cal 6-1 530 10
19. LSU 5-2 493 22
20. Missouri 6-1 365
21. Louisville 6-1 309 14
22. Air Force 6-0 245
23. Tulane 5-1 137
24. Iowa 6-1 125
25. UCLA 4-2 122 18

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

