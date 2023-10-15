The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (43) 7-0 1541 1 2. Michigan (16) 7-0 1492 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 6-0 1393 3 4. Florida St. (1) 6-0 1388 4 5. Washington (2) 6-0 1355 7 6. Oklahoma 6-0 1277 5 7. Penn St. 6-0 1253 6 8. Texas 5-1 1098 9 9. Oregon 5-1 1034 8 10. North Carolina 6-0 1011 12 11. Alabama 6-1 987 11 12. Oregon St. 6-1 834 15 13. Mississippi 5-1 825 13 14. Utah 5-1 695 16 15. Notre Dame 6-2 664 21 16. Duke 5-1 593 17 17. Tennessee 5-1 557 19 18. Southern Cal 6-1 530 10 19. LSU 5-2 493 22 20. Missouri 6-1 365 – 21. Louisville 6-1 309 14 22. Air Force 6-0 245 – 23. Tulane 5-1 137 – 24. Iowa 6-1 125 – 25. UCLA 4-2 122 18

Others receiving votes: James Madison 70, Clemson 35, Florida 12, Washington St. 11, Fresno St. 6, Liberty 5, Kentucky 4, Wyoming 4, Kansas 2, West Virginia 1, Oklahoma St. 1, Miami 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.