The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
October 16, 2023 11:58 am
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (46) 0-0 1548 4
2. Duke (11) 0-0 1466 12
3. Purdue (3) 0-0 1436 3
4. Michigan St. (1) 0-0 1346
5. Marquette 0-0 1283 6
6. UConn (2) 0-0 1243 10
7. Houston 0-0 1117 2
8. Creighton 0-0 1099
9. Tennessee 0-0 1032 20
10. FAU 0-0 1011 25
11. Gonzaga 0-0 830 9
12. Arizona 0-0 776 8
13. Miami 0-0 750 16
14. Arkansas 0-0 685
15. Texas A&M 0-0 597 17
16. Kentucky 0-0 530
17. San Diego St. 0-0 529 18
18. Texas 0-0 493 5
19. North Carolina 0-0 474
20. Baylor 0-0 431 11
21. Southern Cal 0-0 427
22. Villanova 0-0 395
23. Saint Mary’s 0-0 335 19
24. Alabama 0-0 163 1
25. Illinois 0-0 104

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

Top Stories