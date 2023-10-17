On Air: Between the Lines
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
October 17, 2023 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU (35) 0-0 899 9
2. UConn (1) 0-0 855 6
3. Iowa 0-0 780 3
4. UCLA 0-0 757 14
5. Utah 0-0 742 8
6. South Carolina 0-0 713 1
7. Ohio St. 0-0 711 12
8. Virginia Tech 0-0 661 4
9. Indiana 0-0 625 2
10. Notre Dame 0-0 546 10
11. Tennessee 0-0 540 24
12. Mississippi 0-0 450
13. Texas 0-0 428 15
14. Maryland 0-0 392 7
15. Stanford 0-0 389 5
16. North Carolina 0-0 375 20
17. Louisville 0-0 308
18. Florida St. 0-0 292
19. Baylor 0-0 268
20. Colorado 0-0 257 21
21. Southern Cal 0-0 209
22. Creighton 0-0 123
23. Illinois 0-0 82
24. Washington St 0-0 61 23
25. Mississippi St. 0-0 54

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|23 Gartner ReimagineHR Conference
10|23 Distinguished Military Hiring...
10|23 NJSBA Workshop '23
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories