The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU (35) 0-0 899 9 2. UConn (1) 0-0 855 6 3. Iowa 0-0 780 3 4. UCLA 0-0 757 14 5. Utah 0-0 742 8 6. South Carolina 0-0 713 1 7. Ohio St. 0-0 711 12 8. Virginia Tech 0-0 661 4 9. Indiana 0-0 625 2 10. Notre Dame 0-0 546 10 11. Tennessee 0-0 540 24 12. Mississippi 0-0 450 – 13. Texas 0-0 428 15 14. Maryland 0-0 392 7 15. Stanford 0-0 389 5 16. North Carolina 0-0 375 20 17. Louisville 0-0 308 – 18. Florida St. 0-0 292 – 19. Baylor 0-0 268 – 20. Colorado 0-0 257 21 21. Southern Cal 0-0 209 – 22. Creighton 0-0 123 – 23. Illinois 0-0 82 – 24. Washington St 0-0 61 23 25. Mississippi St. 0-0 54 –

Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.

