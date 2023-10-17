The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU (35)
|0-0
|899
|9
|2. UConn (1)
|0-0
|855
|6
|3. Iowa
|0-0
|780
|3
|4. UCLA
|0-0
|757
|14
|5. Utah
|0-0
|742
|8
|6. South Carolina
|0-0
|713
|1
|7. Ohio St.
|0-0
|711
|12
|8. Virginia Tech
|0-0
|661
|4
|9. Indiana
|0-0
|625
|2
|10. Notre Dame
|0-0
|546
|10
|11. Tennessee
|0-0
|540
|24
|12. Mississippi
|0-0
|450
|–
|13. Texas
|0-0
|428
|15
|14. Maryland
|0-0
|392
|7
|15. Stanford
|0-0
|389
|5
|16. North Carolina
|0-0
|375
|20
|17. Louisville
|0-0
|308
|–
|18. Florida St.
|0-0
|292
|–
|19. Baylor
|0-0
|268
|–
|20. Colorado
|0-0
|257
|21
|21. Southern Cal
|0-0
|209
|–
|22. Creighton
|0-0
|123
|–
|23. Illinois
|0-0
|82
|–
|24. Washington St
|0-0
|61
|23
|25. Mississippi St.
|0-0
|54
|–
Others receiving votes: Kansas St 47, NC State 34, Kansas 26, Texas A&M 20, Iowa St. 18, Gonzaga 15, Duke 7, Nebraska 5, Miami 3, UNLV 2, Washington 2, Toledo 1, Oregon 1, Villanova 1, Arizona 1.
