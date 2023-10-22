The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
October 22, 2023 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (38) 7-0 1536 1
2. Michigan (19) 8-0 1504 2
3. Ohio St. (3) 7-0 1454 3
4. Florida St. (3) 7-0 1408 4
5. Washington 7-0 1325 5
6. Oklahoma 7-0 1267 6
7. Texas 6-1 1150 8
8. Oregon 6-1 1133 9
9. Alabama 7-1 1071 11
10. Penn St. 6-1 999 7
11. Oregon St. 6-1 922 12
12. Mississippi 6-1 889 13
13. Utah 6-1 868 14
14. Notre Dame 6-2 718 15
15. LSU 6-2 687 19
16. Missouri 7-1 594 20
17. North Carolina 6-1 506 10
18. Louisville 6-1 420 21
19. Air Force 7-0 395 22
20. Duke 5-2 371 16
21. Tennessee 5-2 306 17
22. Tulane 6-1 248 23
23. UCLA 5-2 243 25
24. Southern Cal 6-2 193 18
25. James Madison 7-0 167

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.

Top Stories