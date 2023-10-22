The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (38)
|7-0
|1536
|1
|2. Michigan (19)
|8-0
|1504
|2
|3. Ohio St. (3)
|7-0
|1454
|3
|4. Florida St. (3)
|7-0
|1408
|4
|5. Washington
|7-0
|1325
|5
|6. Oklahoma
|7-0
|1267
|6
|7. Texas
|6-1
|1150
|8
|8. Oregon
|6-1
|1133
|9
|9. Alabama
|7-1
|1071
|11
|10. Penn St.
|6-1
|999
|7
|11. Oregon St.
|6-1
|922
|12
|12. Mississippi
|6-1
|889
|13
|13. Utah
|6-1
|868
|14
|14. Notre Dame
|6-2
|718
|15
|15. LSU
|6-2
|687
|19
|16. Missouri
|7-1
|594
|20
|17. North Carolina
|6-1
|506
|10
|18. Louisville
|6-1
|420
|21
|19. Air Force
|7-0
|395
|22
|20. Duke
|5-2
|371
|16
|21. Tennessee
|5-2
|306
|17
|22. Tulane
|6-1
|248
|23
|23. UCLA
|5-2
|243
|25
|24. Southern Cal
|6-2
|193
|18
|25. James Madison
|7-0
|167
|–
Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.
