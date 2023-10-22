The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (38) 7-0 1536 1 2. Michigan (19) 8-0 1504 2 3. Ohio St. (3) 7-0 1454 3 4. Florida St. (3) 7-0 1408 4 5. Washington 7-0 1325 5 6. Oklahoma 7-0 1267 6 7. Texas 6-1 1150 8 8. Oregon 6-1 1133 9 9. Alabama 7-1 1071 11 10. Penn St. 6-1 999 7 11. Oregon St. 6-1 922 12 12. Mississippi 6-1 889 13 13. Utah 6-1 868 14 14. Notre Dame 6-2 718 15 15. LSU 6-2 687 19 16. Missouri 7-1 594 20 17. North Carolina 6-1 506 10 18. Louisville 6-1 420 21 19. Air Force 7-0 395 22 20. Duke 5-2 371 16 21. Tennessee 5-2 306 17 22. Tulane 6-1 248 23 23. UCLA 5-2 243 25 24. Southern Cal 6-2 193 18 25. James Madison 7-0 167 –

Others receiving votes: Florida 34, Liberty 17, Kansas St. 16, Miami 12, Fresno St. 8, Oklahoma St. 5, Toledo 3, Kentucky 2, Rutgers 2, UNLV 1, Wisconsin 1.

