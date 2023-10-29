The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (48) 8-0 1553 1 2. Michigan (9) 8-0 1494 2 3. Ohio St. (3) 8-0 1446 3 4. Florida St. (3) 8-0 1421 4 5. Washington 8-0 1327 5 6. Oregon 7-1 1235 8 7. Texas 7-1 1189 7 8. Alabama 7-1 1114 9 9. Penn St. 7-1 1044 10 10. Oklahoma 7-1 1010 6 11. Mississippi 7-1 990 12 12. Notre Dame 7-2 847 14 13. LSU 6-2 816 15 14. Missouri 7-1 714 16 15. Louisville 7-1 666 18 16. Oregon St. 6-2 557 11 17. Air Force 8-0 526 19 18. Utah 6-2 510 13 19. Tennessee 6-2 473 21 20. UCLA 6-2 331 23 21. Tulane 7-1 303 22 22. Kansas 6-2 250 – 23. James Madison 8-0 192 25 24. Southern Cal 7-2 139 24 25. Kansas St. 6-2 112 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.

