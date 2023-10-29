The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (48)
|8-0
|1553
|1
|2. Michigan (9)
|8-0
|1494
|2
|3. Ohio St. (3)
|8-0
|1446
|3
|4. Florida St. (3)
|8-0
|1421
|4
|5. Washington
|8-0
|1327
|5
|6. Oregon
|7-1
|1235
|8
|7. Texas
|7-1
|1189
|7
|8. Alabama
|7-1
|1114
|9
|9. Penn St.
|7-1
|1044
|10
|10. Oklahoma
|7-1
|1010
|6
|11. Mississippi
|7-1
|990
|12
|12. Notre Dame
|7-2
|847
|14
|13. LSU
|6-2
|816
|15
|14. Missouri
|7-1
|714
|16
|15. Louisville
|7-1
|666
|18
|16. Oregon St.
|6-2
|557
|11
|17. Air Force
|8-0
|526
|19
|18. Utah
|6-2
|510
|13
|19. Tennessee
|6-2
|473
|21
|20. UCLA
|6-2
|331
|23
|21. Tulane
|7-1
|303
|22
|22. Kansas
|6-2
|250
|–
|23. James Madison
|8-0
|192
|25
|24. Southern Cal
|7-2
|139
|24
|25. Kansas St.
|6-2
|112
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.