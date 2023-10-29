The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
October 29, 2023 1:58 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (48) 8-0 1553 1
2. Michigan (9) 8-0 1494 2
3. Ohio St. (3) 8-0 1446 3
4. Florida St. (3) 8-0 1421 4
5. Washington 8-0 1327 5
6. Oregon 7-1 1235 8
7. Texas 7-1 1189 7
8. Alabama 7-1 1114 9
9. Penn St. 7-1 1044 10
10. Oklahoma 7-1 1010 6
11. Mississippi 7-1 990 12
12. Notre Dame 7-2 847 14
13. LSU 6-2 816 15
14. Missouri 7-1 714 16
15. Louisville 7-1 666 18
16. Oregon St. 6-2 557 11
17. Air Force 8-0 526 19
18. Utah 6-2 510 13
19. Tennessee 6-2 473 21
20. UCLA 6-2 331 23
21. Tulane 7-1 303 22
22. Kansas 6-2 250
23. James Madison 8-0 192 25
24. Southern Cal 7-2 139 24
25. Kansas St. 6-2 112

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 77, North Carolina 54, Liberty 47, Fresno St. 16, Miami 11, Arizona 6, Toledo 3, Rutgers 2.

Top Stories