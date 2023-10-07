On Air: Federal News Network
Third round washed out due to heavy rain at Dunhill Links Golf Championship

The Associated Press
October 7, 2023 10:30 am
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The third round of the Dunhill Links Championship was washed out because of heavy rain on Saturday.

Matt Fitzpatrick, a member of Europe’s triumphant Ryder Cup team last Sunday, was one stroke clear of the field after Friday’s second round.

European tour organizers said the delayed third round would now begin at 9am local time on Sunday.

