Thomas’ tying homer, Moreno’s decisive hit send D-backs over Phillies 6-5, ties NLCS at 2 games

DAVID BRANDT
October 20, 2023 11:49 pm
PHOENIX (AP) — Alek Thomas hit a tying, two-run homer in a three-run eighth inning, Gabriel Moreno followed with a go-ahead single and the Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Philadelphia Phillies with a 6-5 victory on Friday night that tied the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Arizona trailed 5-2 before Orion Kerkering’s bases-loaded walk to Christian Walker with two outs in the seventh.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled leading off the eighth against Craig Kimbrel, who gave up Ketel Marte’s game-ending single in Game 3. Thomas, pinch hitting for Emmanuel Rivera with one out, sent a full-count fastball splashing into the right-center field swimming pool to tie the score 5-5 as a sellout crowd at Chase Field roared.

Marte singled with two outs, Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch and José Alvarado relieved. Moreno laced a singled to left-center to drive in the go-ahead run.

Kyle Schwarber, whose fourth-inning homer sparked Philadelphia’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit, doubled with two outs in the ninth off Paul Sewald, who struck out Trea Turner for his fifth save of the postseason.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Saturday night.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

