Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 19, Detroit University Prep 0
Breckenridge 50, Byron 12
Buchanan 27, Bronson 0
Central Lake 52, Onaway 40
Detroit Denby 50, Detroit Douglass 0
Detroit Pershing 18, Detroit Osborn 12
Detroit University Science 28, Dearborn Advanced Technology 0
Morrice 44, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 13
Webberville 44, Vestaburg 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.