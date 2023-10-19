Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bethesda 42, Walt Whitman 7
Carver Vo-Tech 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 6
Col. Richardson 57, Kent County 8
Damascus 21, Seneca Valley 0
Dunbar 58, Digital Harbor 0
Eleanor Roosevelt 65, DuVal 2
Green Street Academy 34, Edmondson-Westside 22
Harford Tech 17, Edgewood 16
Hereford 42, Overlea 8
Huntingtown 41, St. Charles 7
Mergenthaler 44, Baltimore City College 12
Oakland Mills 22, Wilde Lake 15
Owings Mills 45, Eastern Tech 0
Paden City, W.Va. 47, Hancock 7
Reginald Lewis 10, Baltimore Douglass 0
Sherwood 14, Walter Johnson 10
Western STES 22, Patapsco 12
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.