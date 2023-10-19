On Air: Federal News Network
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
October 19, 2023 9:48 pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bethesda 42, Walt Whitman 7

Carver Vo-Tech 50, Benjamin Franklin High School 6

Col. Richardson 57, Kent County 8

Damascus 21, Seneca Valley 0

Dunbar 58, Digital Harbor 0

Eleanor Roosevelt 65, DuVal 2

Green Street Academy 34, Edmondson-Westside 22

Harford Tech 17, Edgewood 16

Hereford 42, Overlea 8

Huntingtown 41, St. Charles 7

Mergenthaler 44, Baltimore City College 12

Oakland Mills 22, Wilde Lake 15

Owings Mills 45, Eastern Tech 0

Paden City, W.Va. 47, Hancock 7

Reginald Lewis 10, Baltimore Douglass 0

Sherwood 14, Walter Johnson 10

Western STES 22, Patapsco 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

