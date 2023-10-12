Wild beat Panthers 2-0 behind Brock Faber’s first NHL goal, 41 saves by Filip Gustavsson

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Brock Faber got his first NHL goal in the first period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 41 shots for a season-opening shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the Florida Panthers 2-0 on Thursday night.

Joel Eriksson Ek assisted on Faber’s goal and scored on a 4 on 3 in the second period, and Gustavsson took it from there to pick up where he left off in goal in his strong debut last season with the Wild.

The Wild raised their records to 9-1-1 in season openers at Xcel Energy Center and 11-2-3 at home against the Panthers.

Faber, the native of Minnesota who starred in college for the home-state Gophers and joined the Wild for the final two games of the regular season, skated on the first defensemen pair with Jonas Brodin. He a snagged a drop pass from Matt Boldy at the blue line, waited a second to find a seam and ripped a slap shot past Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s stick.

The Wild had been outshot 10-2 before Faber’s strike.

The game looked more like an exhibition at times and grew increasingly rough and tumble. Bobrovsky, who finished with 19 saves, was put in a precarious position after dual penalties put both teams down a skater. After Alex Goligoski hit the crossbar on a 4-on-4 shot, Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was called for tripping Mats Zuccarello to give the Wild a 4 on 3.

Eriksson Ek took advantage by gathering a loose puck at the edge of the crease with his back to Bobrovsky, deftly pivoting toward the net and knocking it in for the two-goal lead.

The Panthers were the last Eastern Conference team to qualify for the playoffs last spring and the last Eastern Conference team standing in a remarkable first season under decorated coach Paul Maurice and with star right wing Matthew Tkachuk. The same core is back with increased familiarity of the hard-driving Maurice, giving the Panthers optimism they can not only return to the Stanley Cup Finals but win it for the first time in franchise history.

Minnesota’s normally sound defense was vulnerable at times, but there were reasons for that. Captain Jared Spurgeon is out with an upper body injury that occurred a week ago when he was checked into the board in a preseason game, and the team announced his status as week to week. Matt Dumba signed with Arizona after 10 years with the Wild.

Gustavsson was up to the task. After giving him a new contract, making him the clear starter ahead of Marc-Andre Fleury and filming a clever new promo revolving around his nickname, the Wild are ready to ride the “Gus Bus” again this season. He had three shutouts in 2022-23 with a 2.10 goals against average and a .931 save percentage in 39 games.

UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP

Kirill Kaprizov was named an alternate captain this week to replace Dumba in that role. Marcus Foligno is the other alternate captain behind Spurgeon.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Play at Winnipeg on Saturday. Their home opener isn’t until Oct. 19 against Toronto.

Wild: Play at Toronto on Saturday. Fourteen of their first 17 games are against Eastern Conference foes.

