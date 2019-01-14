Listen Live Sports

Unlikely ways to interfere with wifi – January 12, 2019

January 14, 2019 3:10 pm
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Running that microwave really is messing with your wi-fi. And meet the man who is opening the world of coding to more young people in a simple and viral way.

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

