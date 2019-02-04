Battery life – February 2, 2019

Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. Laptops promise anywhere from 15 to 24 hours of battery life, but you will be lucky to get 10 hours. That’s because manufacturers choose the most unrealistic benchmark with the highest numbers. And we take our first ride on a Bird scooter.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.