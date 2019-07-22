Listen Live Sports

Federal Insights
 
Stratford University's Tech Talk
 
Tech Talk Radio

Tips for Facebook and the cofounder of Flickr, Slack – July 20, 2019

July 22, 2019 1:02 pm
 
Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz and Jim Russ. Sponsored by Stratford University. How to block people’s posts on Facebook without actually unfriending them. And we meet the Canadian entrepreneur best known for being a co-founder of the photo sharing website Flickr and the team messaging application Slack.

Tech Talk Radio

SATURDAYS at 9:00 A.M.

Hear the latest news in technology, jobs and politics live on Saturdays from 9AM-10AM EST on WFED 1500AM. Hosted by Dr. Richard Shurtz with Jim Russ, Tech Talk Radio is a mixture of fun and technology. Not too heavy and not too light.

Dr. Richard Shurtz

Dr. Richard Shurtz has been hosting Tech Talk since its inception in 2000. He has a Ph.D. in physics and has a passion for technology and science. Prior to his position at Stratford, he was VP of applied technology for the BDM Corporation.

Jim Russ

Jim Russ has co-hosted Tech Talk Radio since 2007. Jim has been a radio personality on many talk radio stations in the Washington, D.C. area for the past twenty-five years. He enjoys learning about new technologies and is very interested in digital photography.

